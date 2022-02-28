The Honor Magic 4 Pro Wants The Galaxy S22 Plus' Crown

Promising to be more attainable – the Galaxy S22 to the Magic 4 Pro's Galaxy S22+, as it were – the Honor Magic 4 looks, at first glance, almost identical. Unlike Samsung's strategy of differing screen sizes, it also uses a 6.81-inch panel, though here running at a lower 1224 x 2664 resolution. You still get up to 120Hz adaptive refresh, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness, however, along with the 1920Hz PWM support.

The bezels around that display are very slightly wider, though, and there's only IP54 water and dust resistance. It's slightly thinner (at 8.8mm) and lighter (at 199g) than the Magic 4 Pro, mind, and you still get the two 50-megapixel cameras on the rear. The zoom is an 8-megapixel 5x optical periscope telephoto, though, and it tops out at 50x digital zoom. Honor uses a regular laser focusing sensor, too, rather than the 8x8 dTOF sensor on the more expensive model.

Honor

The front has a single camera, with the 100-degree wide camera not getting a 3D depth sensor alongside it. Nonetheless, there are still 5G, dual-SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C, plus stereo speakers. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of memory, and there's up to 512GB of storage. Interestingly, the Magic 4's battery is actually larger, at 4,800 mAh. The downside is that there's no wireless charging, and wired charging is limited to 66W (still, it's worth noting that's faster nonetheless than what Samsung's Galaxy S22 series supports).

The Honor Magic 4 will be priced from 899 euro ($1,029) while the Magic 4 Pro will be priced from 1,099 euro ($1,258) when they go on sale in Europe. US availability has not been confirmed yet.