Samsung Galaxy S22 Just Broke An Impressive Preorder Record

According to an announcement today, the answer to that is "record breaking." The Galaxy S22 series saw more preorders in its first week than any other Samsung smartphone to date, apparently. Preorders for the S22 family are more than double the number Samsung saw last year for the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung – perhaps unsurprisingly – isn't breaking down exact numbers, so we don't know quite how many phones this actually translates to. Still, what it has said is that, despite skepticism that four-figure smartphones will still be in high demand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been a particular highlight. The flagship has been responsible for more than 60% of overall preorders for Galaxy S22 series phones.

Then again, maybe that shouldn't come as too great a surprise, given Samsung's smartphone strategy this year. The company has already signaled that there won't be a new Galaxy Note later in 2022, effectively repositioning the Galaxy S22 Ultra to replace that phone, too. With S-Pen support, not to mention an in-body silo for the stylus, it achieves that far more effectively than the Galaxy S21 Ultra's somewhat half-hearted adoption of the pen.

That demand has left the top-spec Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB currently sold out on Samsung's own store.

Meanwhile, the success has also extended to Samsung's tablets, the company added. Preorders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series have been more than double those of the previous Galaxy Tab S7 series, and there again it's the most expensive model which has stood out of the line-up. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – which has S-Pen support for its huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen – accounted for almost half of all preorders, Samsung said today, and is currently sold out.