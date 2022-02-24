Netflix's Lost Marvel Shows Are Heading To Disney+ In Canada
With the loss of Netflix's lineup of Marvel shows still set for the start of March 2022, it would be nice to know where else they might pop up again. According to MobileSyrup, and later confirmed by Engadget, it looks like Dinsey+ might just become their new home — in Canada, at least.
MobileSyrup reports that "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher" are all bound for the Canadian digital house of mouse, though there's no mention of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," which could indicate that it's currently not being carried over or that it was simply omitted as it had been in previous reports about the series' removal.
The shows are still currently available for viewing on Netflix and will remain that way until March 1, 2022, after which point they'll be floating around in streaming show purgatory for a couple of weeks before popping up once more on Canada's Disney+ service on March 16.
Dare to Hope?
Whether these shows will also be made available on Disney+ in other countries has yet to be confirmed, though if they're already set to appear in one territory, it's not unreasonable to think others will follow suit in the future. And while Netflix is known for limiting some content to specific regions, it's not something that happens often with Disney's service.
There's also the matter of Disney+ ramping up for more Marvel content, including its upcoming "Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk" shows. It's definitely leaning hard into the Marvel license, even going so far as to include recurring Netflix characters, portrayed by the same actors, in its own recent Marvel stories.
As Engadget points out, the relatively violent and mature themes found in the former Netflix shows might not be the best fit for a family-friendly service like Disney+, but if they're okay for Canada, they might also be okay for elsewhere. Of course, there's also Hulu, which Disney also owns and uses as the platform for more mature adult-oriented content.
So it's not a given that these shows will all end up on Disney+ in every market, but it's also far from impossible.