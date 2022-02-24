Netflix's Lost Marvel Shows Are Heading To Disney+ In Canada

With the loss of Netflix's lineup of Marvel shows still set for the start of March 2022, it would be nice to know where else they might pop up again. According to MobileSyrup, and later confirmed by Engadget, it looks like Dinsey+ might just become their new home — in Canada, at least.

MobileSyrup reports that "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher" are all bound for the Canadian digital house of mouse, though there's no mention of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," which could indicate that it's currently not being carried over or that it was simply omitted as it had been in previous reports about the series' removal.

The shows are still currently available for viewing on Netflix and will remain that way until March 1, 2022, after which point they'll be floating around in streaming show purgatory for a couple of weeks before popping up once more on Canada's Disney+ service on March 16.