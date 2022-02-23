General Motors And Michelin Bringing Airless Tires To Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

In 2019, we reported that General Motors wants to have airless tires in its cars by 2024, specifically Michelin's innovative UPTIS or Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System. Both companies are now working closely to make airless tires a reality, and we could probably see the UPTIS tire debut on the next-generation Chevy Bolt a few years from now, according to a report by CNN.

However, GM has yet to confirm if it's working on a next-gen Chevy Bolt or if an all-new EV nameplate will debut in the next couple of years. Still, the automaker did say it is developing a new array of electric vehicles based on its Ultium all-electric platform, and it's safe to say that an all-new affordable EV like the Bolt is currently in the pipeline.

GM's been on hot water since it temporarily ceased production of the Bolt last year to address fire issues caused by faulty battery packs. The carmaker has since resumed production of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV less than a month after issuing a recall, and it has given extended warranties for the new battery packs for up to 8-years or 100,000-miles to rectify the problem.