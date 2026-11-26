For many of us of a certain age, Tim Burton's take on Batman has become the iconic depiction of the character on the big screen. From his darker interpretation to all his wonderful on-screen toys, one of the most impactful visuals was his almost out-of-this-world Batmobile. It left such an impression that the car has become one of the most iconic vehicles in movie and TV history.

Burton's version of the Batmobile looked like a jet engine on wheels and even incorporated parts from a Honda. Having hit the auction block at Julien's Auctions on November 23, this Batmobile is one of three production cars used in the filming of Batman Returns, appearing in most of the driving scenes. This limited screen-used vehicle was estimated to fetch between $5 million and $7 million, a price requiring wealth on the level of Bruce Wayne himself to get your hands on.

And it wasn't an unreasonable ask for this iconic ride, considering that a Batmobile built by George Barris from the Adam West television show sold for nearly $5 million back in 2013. Unfortunately, a playboy millionaire didn't step up, leaving the car unsold after bidding reached just $3.25 million on the auction block.