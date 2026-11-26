Consumer Reports Just Found A Major Safety Issue With This Inverter Generator
Though there are a lot of good reasons to invest in one, there's no denying the several drawbacks of using an inverter generator. One that exists across the board is the health risk of even using one, given that a malfunction could prove deadly. Sometimes they may even prove dangerous right out of the box, too, as shown by a model Consumer Reports took a look at from the brand A-iPower. The GXS7600iRD unit turned out to have a major safety flaw throughout CR's testing, specifically pertaining to the automated carbon monoxide shutoff system.
The GXS7600iRD inverter generator claims to turn off automatically once it detects carbon monoxide levels have reached a dangerous point. Frighteningly, CR didn't find this feature to actually work when putting two different units to the test. Once carbon monoxide levels reached that threshold in an enclosed space, both generators failed to shut off as they're supposed to. Granted, inverter generators require ample ventilation and should only be used in open outdoor areas anyway, but the fact of the matter is that these safety sensors should work for the health of those in proximity to the generator.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is nothing to mess around with, hence why generators have safety features like this in the first place. Naturally, in the wake of Consumer Reports' warning about the GXS7600iRD, A-iPower released a statement on the situation and clarified its next steps.
How A-iPower is taking action
The scariest thing about carbon monoxide exposure is that you won't typically know of its presence until it's too late. The gas is colorless and odorless, so your only real warning system is your body. Exposure can cause dizziness, chest and stomach pain, and vomiting at best, with passing out or even death being the worst-case scenarios with excessive inhalation. All of that is to say carbon monoxide exposure is serious business, and A-iPower's generator should shut down when it detects levels have risen too high. This is also to say that the company isn't taking this apparently prevalent-enough issue lightly.
In light of Consumer Reports' GXS7600iRD generator testing, and correspondence from the publication about it, A-iPower responded. "Our goal is to make sure every A-iPower generator continues to meet safety standards," the company said, explaining that not only is it aware of what CR's testing of the GXS7600iRD found, but it will investigate the problem at the manufacturing level. This will entail a comprehensive review of the factory producing these generators, as well as a look into the efforts of the testing laboratory to make sure those produced going forward have functioning, dependable automatic carbon monoxide shut-offs.
Though such a major flaw shouldn't make it into consumers' hands, it's good that Consumer Reports was able to highlight such a huge issue with A-iPower's GXS7600iRD generators. Hopefully, going forward, these inverter generators will be safer to operate without increased risk of suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. In any case, though, your generator should be at least 20 feet away from your house while in use for maximum ventilation and therefore safety.