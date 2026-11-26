Though there are a lot of good reasons to invest in one, there's no denying the several drawbacks of using an inverter generator. One that exists across the board is the health risk of even using one, given that a malfunction could prove deadly. Sometimes they may even prove dangerous right out of the box, too, as shown by a model Consumer Reports took a look at from the brand A-iPower. The GXS7600iRD unit turned out to have a major safety flaw throughout CR's testing, specifically pertaining to the automated carbon monoxide shutoff system.

The GXS7600iRD inverter generator claims to turn off automatically once it detects carbon monoxide levels have reached a dangerous point. Frighteningly, CR didn't find this feature to actually work when putting two different units to the test. Once carbon monoxide levels reached that threshold in an enclosed space, both generators failed to shut off as they're supposed to. Granted, inverter generators require ample ventilation and should only be used in open outdoor areas anyway, but the fact of the matter is that these safety sensors should work for the health of those in proximity to the generator.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is nothing to mess around with, hence why generators have safety features like this in the first place. Naturally, in the wake of Consumer Reports' warning about the GXS7600iRD, A-iPower released a statement on the situation and clarified its next steps.