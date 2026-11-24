This particular grease gun boasts a pistol-grip design. You may want to learn more about the differences between lever-grip and pistol-grip grease guns to determine which is right for your needs.

If you decide this SKIL grease gun deserves a spot in your tool collection, it provides the option to choose between 5,000 PSI and 10,000 PSI. A PSI of 5,000 is ideal for maximum flow, while 10,000 PSI is better for maximum power.

The item also features an auto-shutoff feature. This feature can help you guard against accidentally over-greasing anything you're working on. The cordless design also allows for the overall convenience that reviews of this item highlight.

Be aware that you don't need to own a fleet of tractors to have use for a grease gun. Even a residential lawn mower benefits from a regular application of grease. By investing in (and using) a proper grease gun, you're protecting your other investments. Right now, you also have the chance to pick up this item for half what you'd normally spend on it.