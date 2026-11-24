This SKIL Grease Gun Is $100 Off During Tractor Supply's Black Friday Sale
A reliable grease gun is an essential tool if you perform regular maintenance on farm, agricultural, and any other equipment that may require greasing joints, bearings, and other such components. Because grease is difficult to pour on its own, you need a tool that can apply it in a more pressurized capacity. A grease gun solves this problem.
Luckily, Tractor Supply is offering a great deal on a 20-volt SKIL Grease Gun with a 2.0 amp-hours battery and 60-watt charger for this year's Black Friday sale. This item normally sells for $199.99, but it's currently available for $99.99. That's a 50% discount on an item that currently has an average customer rating of 4.9 out of five stars, based on 27 customer reviews. Customer reviews generally indicate it's a powerful product that offers convenience and effectiveness, although its size might prevent it from being ideal in tight spaces.
What you get with Tractor Supply's SKIL Grease Gun discount
This particular grease gun boasts a pistol-grip design. You may want to learn more about the differences between lever-grip and pistol-grip grease guns to determine which is right for your needs.
If you decide this SKIL grease gun deserves a spot in your tool collection, it provides the option to choose between 5,000 PSI and 10,000 PSI. A PSI of 5,000 is ideal for maximum flow, while 10,000 PSI is better for maximum power.
The item also features an auto-shutoff feature. This feature can help you guard against accidentally over-greasing anything you're working on. The cordless design also allows for the overall convenience that reviews of this item highlight.
Be aware that you don't need to own a fleet of tractors to have use for a grease gun. Even a residential lawn mower benefits from a regular application of grease. By investing in (and using) a proper grease gun, you're protecting your other investments. Right now, you also have the chance to pick up this item for half what you'd normally spend on it.