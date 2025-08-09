Lever Vs. Pistol-Grip Grease Guns: What's The Difference Between These Tools?

If you're looking to grease up some components, you're likely going to have to choose between a lever-action or a pistol-grip style grease gun. But which one is right for you? Both grease gun styles are available from a variety of retailers. In fact, even Harbor Freight has grease guns like these. At Harbor Freight, prices for lever-action and pistol-grip grease guns vary more by brand than by style.

The most obvious difference between lever-action and pistol-grip grease guns is the manner in which they're operated. Lever-action grease guns have a long handle attached by a hinge to the grease cylinder at one end. Pistol-grip varieties require squeezing a shorter lever in a self-described pistol-grip fashion. Both types pump grease from cylindrical reservoirs into grease fittings, commonly known as "zerks," via a hose or grease tube, depending on the design.

In addition to their design characteristics, the two grease gun styles have other differences. For example, pistol-grip grease guns are easier to operate. Lever-action grease guns typically require one hand on the lever and another on the grease cylinder to pump grease to the fitting. Pistol-grip guns allow pumping grease with one hand.