After plenty of back-and-forth, the U.S. Army plans to destroy nearly five tons of deteriorating lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Though legal challenges and even the president himself threatened to put an indefinite pause on the detonation, a federal appeals court has officially cleared the way for Wednesday's operation. For those who haven't followed every twist and turn of this story, a few pressing questions remain: What even is lead azide, why does it have to be blown up, and what are the risks of doing so?

For context, lead azide is an inorganic explosive compound made from lead and nitrogen. That's not the same as the lead-acid in car batteries. Its main purpose is to set off other explosives, like military ammunition or blasting caps. Dry lead azide can explode from even the slightest disturbances. If stored improperly, everything from friction to physical impact to static electricity to heat can be enough to set it off. Its more stable cousin, sodium azide, is what makes airbags deploy.

This particular stockpile is at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, IA. Army officials want it gone as soon as possible before the lead azide explodes on its own. Rather than transport it elsewhere, the military feels an intentional detonation at the facility is the safest way to get rid of it. But the main concern there is that the explosion could spread toxic lead particles into nearby communities and potentially even across state lines.