In September 2026, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) got a lot of press for its extended deployment. When the ship was finally redeployed back to the States, pictures of rust along the hull became news about how long aircraft carriers typically stay out to sea. Similarly, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) recently had its deployment to the Middle East extended to as much as a year, according to information provided to the families of service members serving aboard the ship.

Both vessels are Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, named to honor Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. While they're of the same class, there are several differences between the two carriers, due largely to when they were constructed. The United States Navy (USN) commissioned the Lincoln on November 11, 1989, making it the fifth ship of its class. The Bush received its commissioning on January 10, 2009, nearly 20 years after the Lincoln. The Bush is also the final ship in the Nimitz-class line, and a lot changed between the construction of the two carriers.

Nimitz-class aircraft carriers were built with a 50-year service life, requiring a single mid-life Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), so when the Bush entered service, the Lincoln was just about ready to undergo its RCOH. During that process, the ship is retrofitted with all of the modern upgrades available at the time. The Bush benefited from those upgrades right out of drydock, and when it undergoes its own RCOH sometime after 2030, it will receive similar upgrades, making it more advanced and capable than its sister ships.