5 Cheap Multi-Tools That Are Still Considered High Quality
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The Swiss Army knife is the iconic multi-tool that most people are familiar with, and for good reason. It's a versatile, anywhere-use tool that includes a bunch of practical components like a blade, screwdriver, or bottle opener, significantly cutting down on how much you'd have to carry if you were to bring along said tools individually. It's an excellent piece of equipment for outdoor and remote tasks, like when you're camping or doing some small projects around your property. However, there are actually quite a few multi-tools like it, each made for specific applications or scenarios. A conventional Leatherman, for instance, is geared more toward DIY work and various repairs thanks to its myriad of built-in tools, mainly pliers, blades, and screwdriver bits.
Multi-tools range in quality and price, from budget-friendly to premium and expensive, and it's not necessarily true in this case that the more costly options are always the best of the best. There are some cheap or accessible multi-tools that are still considered high quality by owners. The real test, or qualifier, is how many people have found them useful over time and have seen their duties vastly enhanced by having one. Here are some of those cheap multi-tools that many users say are worth the investment.
Roxon M3 13-in-1 Multi-Tool — under $20
There's cheap, and then there's about the price of a cheap dinner, and that's what this Roxon multi-tool falls under. For $19.99 all-in, you get 13 total tools packed into a durable stainless steel frame. It weighs just over 77 grams and folds up and slides right into a pocket, though most of these tools do, so there's that. It has scissors as the main tool, a straight pocket blade, a bottle opener, and an extended 9-piece bit group for use with different-sized screws. With the latter, you can leave your screwdriver in the toolbox. The individual bits lock into a small extension tool.
It has over 500 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and features in publications like TechWriter and CleverHiker. One reviewer shares that their experience has been "better than expected" given the price, and the tool is worth carrying. Another says the Roxon M3 is their "go-to EDC" tool because it's both lightweight and sturdy and stands in for a lot of different tasks. The highlight is perhaps another saying this is the best EDC they've ever owned.
Roxon backs the M3 with a 25-year warranty covering material and manufacturing defects, and if you receive a defective or non-working product, you can share photos and order numbers, and they'll make it right.
Gerber Dime 12-in-1 Mini Multi-Tool — under $35
The Gerber Dime is cheap enough that it would make a good stocking stuffer or last-minute gift for someone special in your life. Or, if you're buying for yourself, it's just an all-around useful tool to keep on your person at all times. It's $34.99 at full price, but it actually goes on sale quite often for around or less than $30. It's rocking 12 tools altogether, with the primary focus on a pair of needle-nose pliers. You also get wire cutters, tweezers, a bottle opener, a pocket knife blade, scissors, and screwdriver heads. It's ultra-compact, too, earning the "mini" part of its moniker — it's 2.75 inches long when closed and 4.25 inches long overall.
It has over 22,300 reviews on Amazon, which is absolutely bonkers; a lot of people have reviewed this product. Moreover, it has a 4.4-star rating, which means it's a pretty solid bet that this is a well-engineered tool. Top commenters have called it "good quality," a "convenient" tool, and a must-have for virtually everything you'd need on a regular basis. Media outlets like TechWriter, GearLab, and Pro Tool Reviews have all doled out moderate to decent scores during hands-on testing.
Gerber's limited lifetime warranty backs the tool against material defects and workmanship issues. In the United States, the warranty is valid from the date of purchase for as long as the original owner retains the tool.
Gerber Armbar Slim Drive Multi-Tool — under $50
For under $50 — $45.99 at full price to be exact — you can't go wrong with Gerber's Armbar Slim Drive, which combines a pocket knife, screwdriver, and bottle opener. Everything fits on a keyring-sized little gadget, which means it won't take up any room in your pocket and fits nicely on your belt loop or keychain. You also have the bare essentials with you at all times, whether camping, fishing, or doing something at home.
It has over 1,200 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating out of 5, so it's safe to say the owners really love this thing. There are comments from folks sharing that it's their "favorite" tool, period, and that it's an excellent knife with extras, if you're only looking for a portable blade, anyway. The Armbar Slim Drive has also been called out by outlets like TechWriter, Knives Illustrated, and CleverHiker, all experts on this kind of product and tool.
Gerber's limited lifetime warranty applies to this tool also, as you might expect.
Leatherman Skeletool CX 7-in-1 Multi-Tool — under $100
If you want something a little more substantial for camping and outdoors with a sizable straight-edge blade, the Leatherman Skeletool CX is a good choice. It has seven tools spaced around the gadget, and given the size of the blade, it's very useful for yard work, gardening, camping, or anytime you might want to trim wood, branches, or other tougher materials — it will work a lot better than a smaller pocket knife. At $99.95 full price, it stays just under the $100 mark and is on sale regularly for even less.
Amazon reviewers score it at 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 3,300 reviews. As is the case with most of Leatherman's products, the owners seem to be happy with their purchase and share positive experiences more than negative ones. One person calls it the "perfect EDC" tool, while another says they never leave home without it. GearLab, CleverHiker, and The Gadgeteer all speak highly of the tool, as well, rounding out the positive feedback.
Leatherman is known for its 25-year warranty on tools, and that would also cover the Skeletool CX. It claims to keep things simple. If something happens, you submit a form, send your tool, and it should be covered. That sounds like a wonderful, hassle-free approach to replacements. If it ever comes to that.
Leatherman Surge 21-in-1 Heavy Duty Multi-Tool — under $200
The Leatherman Surge combines 21 tools into a maneuverable frame, which is essentially an entire toolbox all packed into one unit. At $159.95 full price, it's not the cheapest option out there, but it's not any more expensive than most comparable tools. If you do want to go way cheaper, the Leatherman Wingman is $70 for 14 tools built-in.
Back to the Surge. It has pretty much everything you'd need for gardening, home repairs, construction, plumbing, auto repairs, and craftsmanship of any kind, even woodwork. Without listing them all, some of the major tools are needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutters, an electrical crimper, a wire stripper, various blades, including a serrated knife and mini saw, a ruler, and much more.
On Amazon, it has over 2,100 reviews with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, and most users are overwhelmingly positive about their experiences. Commenters have lauded it as the "ultimate" everyday tool, and called it "amazing" and very well made. It's so good it even made a cameo in a big Hollywood blockbuster and had some fun in outer space. Outlets like GearLab and The Gadgeteer have also awarded it good scores in reviews. Leatherman's 25-year limited warranty has you covered for quite some time if the tool fails.