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The Swiss Army knife is the iconic multi-tool that most people are familiar with, and for good reason. It's a versatile, anywhere-use tool that includes a bunch of practical components like a blade, screwdriver, or bottle opener, significantly cutting down on how much you'd have to carry if you were to bring along said tools individually. It's an excellent piece of equipment for outdoor and remote tasks, like when you're camping or doing some small projects around your property. However, there are actually quite a few multi-tools like it, each made for specific applications or scenarios. A conventional Leatherman, for instance, is geared more toward DIY work and various repairs thanks to its myriad of built-in tools, mainly pliers, blades, and screwdriver bits.

Multi-tools range in quality and price, from budget-friendly to premium and expensive, and it's not necessarily true in this case that the more costly options are always the best of the best. There are some cheap or accessible multi-tools that are still considered high quality by owners. The real test, or qualifier, is how many people have found them useful over time and have seen their duties vastly enhanced by having one. Here are some of those cheap multi-tools that many users say are worth the investment.