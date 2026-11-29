Boats come in a great deal of shapes and sizes. More importantly, they're designed around four types of boat engines, all of which work differently. For instance, outboard motors are the simplest of the four, as they're attached to the boat's back. Yet, they're also super maneuverable. Outboard motors can tilt up, so they can easily prowl the shallow water at slow speeds even if it's just six inches deep. In contrast, inline motors are fixed inside the boat's hull. While that is efficient for overall stability, they can't tilt, making them harder to drive at slower speeds. This raises the question: can you switch to an outboard motor on boats that are inboard?

Absolutely, but it's not going to be easy. You can't just slap on the new motor and hope for the best. The first step is plugging up the hole in the transom (back of the boat) to accommodate the motor. Since the old steering system will be redundant, it's generally helpful to remove it and replace it with a hydraulic steering system. With the old engine gone, the boat will likely be out of whack, so you'll need to hire someone to readjust the lift bunks or bunk brackets in order to achieve a perfect balance.

Overall, this modification isn't for the faint of heart. The entire weight dynamics of the boat must be taken into account. The stern will be heavier than before, so depending on the type of vessel, you might have to counterbalance the extra mass in the back by adding extra weight to the bow. That said, if you successfully manage the conversion, there are a few advantages as well.