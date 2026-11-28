AriensCo has a long history of making outdoor power equipment. In over 90 years, the company went from making the very first American-made rotary tiller (a feat on its own) to becoming a major snow blower brand as well. However, did you know that AriensCo has three lawn mower brands under its wing? The first one is obviously Ariens, a brand that was established at the same time the company was, in 1933. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, Ariens nowadays makes both lawn and garden gear, in addition to snow blowers and snow removal equipment.

While it might not be among the major lawn mower brands, such as Honda or Toro, Ariens makes highly rated products. In fact, the brand has one of the highest-rated riding lawn mowers under $4,000. According to the company's website, you can find Ariens at power equipment dealers across North America and Europe, and at stores like Ace Hardware, Lowe's, Menards, True Value, and Do it Best.

The next lawn mower brand that AriensCo owns is Gravely. It has been in business since 1916, which is a couple of decades longer than Ariens. Gravely was acquired by AriensCo back in 1982 and has more of a focus on professional landscaping. The brand manufactures commercial and residential lawn mowers, including zero-turn, stand-on, and walk-behind mowers. AriensCo states that Gravely commercial products are only available through independent power equipment dealers.

Finally, we have AS-Motor as the third lawn mower brand owned by AriensCo. This German brand was founded in 1959 and acquired by AriensCo in 2021. In its own words, AS-Motor specializes in mowers that tackle "high grass, steep slopes, and rugged terrain solutions." Its products can be found through many dealers in Europe and distributors across the world.