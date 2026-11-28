Satellites play a far smaller role in carrying data that powers the internet between continents than you might think. 99% of it is actually carried by hundreds of thousands of miles of fiber optic cables laid out on the seabed, often owned by private companies. Considering how crucial they are to the planet's communication infrastructure — everything from global banking to trade rests on it — it's only fair to think that adversaries may try to cripple them during war. So it's understandable for the U.K. to worry about intel showing specialist Russian submarines spending time over such infrastructure in the Atlantic, with the U.K. Ministry of Defence noting that they map the cables during peacetime with the goal of causing disruption during war.

So now, the U.K. is looking to gain a strategic advantage in a unique way: by using underwater robotic drones. These will come as part of a new framework called Atlantic Net, announced by the country's Ministry of Defence on November 10, 2026. Developed by a Hampshire-based marine robotics company called Ocean Infinity Solutions, the solution involves putting sensors on uncrewed vessels and underwater drones. These would then patrol the North Atlantic and listen for Russian submarines or any other hostile activity.

To be clear, "listen" here is literal. That's because these sensors do actually record sounds, which are then sorted by AI software as acoustic data. The data is then relayed to the Royal Navy, specifically its remote operations center, for staff to analyze. Once the staff flags something, the Royal Navy's Astute-class submarines and anti-submarine warships are alerted, helping them identify threats sooner.