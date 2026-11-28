With great fun comes great responsibility! Heading out to the quiet open water is a refreshing escape, but boating isn't all about enjoying the ride. Boaters must also know the rules, recognize hazards, and understand the signals other vessels use to communicate. Maritime signal flags are one way through which vessels communicate with each other on the water. These flags are a part of the International Code of Signals and carry standardized meanings that can be understood by mariners around the world. The code contains 26 alphabetical flags, each representing a letter from A to Z, with each flag having a distinct combination of colors, patterns, stripes, and shapes. Among these is the yellow flag with a blue stripe running horizontally in its center, and it carries a critical message that other boaters shouldn't ignore.

The yellow flag with a blue stripe in its center is known as the Delta flag. It represents the letter D in the International Code of Signals. The official definition of the flag is "Keep clear of me; I am maneuvering with difficulty." Any vessel with the Delta flag displayed is experiencing difficulty controlling its movement. In practical scenarios, other vessels should take the warning into account and avoid getting too close, as the boat displaying the Delta flag may not be able to navigate around surrounding traffic.