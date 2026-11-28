What Does A Yellow Flag With A Blue Stripe In The Center Mean In Boating?
With great fun comes great responsibility! Heading out to the quiet open water is a refreshing escape, but boating isn't all about enjoying the ride. Boaters must also know the rules, recognize hazards, and understand the signals other vessels use to communicate. Maritime signal flags are one way through which vessels communicate with each other on the water. These flags are a part of the International Code of Signals and carry standardized meanings that can be understood by mariners around the world. The code contains 26 alphabetical flags, each representing a letter from A to Z, with each flag having a distinct combination of colors, patterns, stripes, and shapes. Among these is the yellow flag with a blue stripe running horizontally in its center, and it carries a critical message that other boaters shouldn't ignore.
The yellow flag with a blue stripe in its center is known as the Delta flag. It represents the letter D in the International Code of Signals. The official definition of the flag is "Keep clear of me; I am maneuvering with difficulty." Any vessel with the Delta flag displayed is experiencing difficulty controlling its movement. In practical scenarios, other vessels should take the warning into account and avoid getting too close, as the boat displaying the Delta flag may not be able to navigate around surrounding traffic.
What should other boaters do when they see the Delta flag?
Seeing a Delta flag should warn other boaters to exercise caution and keep clear. Since the vessel displaying the flag may have difficulty changing course, boaters should maintain a safe distance. The safest thing to do is to avoid passing unnecessarily close to the boat or crossing its path, which could interfere with its movement. This is especially important when encountering large commercial vessels flying the Delta flag in narrow shipping channels. Maryland Sea Grant states that large cargo ships can have difficulty avoiding smaller boats in confined waterways, as they have limited room to change course.
The Delta flag can also appear with other maritime signal flags and carry a different meaning. The International Code of Signals also includes two- and three-letter combinations for conveying specific information. For example, the Delta-Victor (DV) combination of flags means "I am drifting," while the Delta-Xray (DX) communicates "I am sinking."
The colors yellow and blue are not exclusive to the Delta flag, either. Other examples include a yellow flag with a black circle, signaling a vessel's turn to port, and a blue flag with white and red squares, indicating that someone aboard requires medical assistance. Any boater who spots a vessel displaying a distress flag can help by slowing down, monitoring VHF Channel 16, and reporting the vessel's position to the Coast Guard. Only offer assistance if it is safe to do so.