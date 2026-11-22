Responsible boating doesn't just involve obeying the applicable laws and regulations. Mariners should also familiarize themselves with the various ways information is communicated on the water. For example, when operating a boat, you should understand what to do when you encounter red and green navigational buoys. Similarly, there's a system of flags in boating, with each flag having its own meaning. It's important to take the time to learn what the different designs indicate. One flag you might see other boaters using (or you might have the need to use yourself) is a yellow flag with a black circle in the middle.

Within the International Code of Signals, which establishes the international meanings of maritime and nautical flags, this is called the "India" or "I" flag. A mariner uses it to let another boater on the water know they are altering their course to port. In other words, this flag can be used to indicate that a sailor intends to turn their vessel to the left.