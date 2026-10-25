What Does An Orange Flag With A Black Square And Circle Mean In Boating?

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There are a lot of boating rules and regulations to keep track of, especially if you're launching a boat for the first time, and the meanings of various signals, buoys, and flags are some of the most diverse and complicated. An orange flag with a black square and circle is one of the most important, as it's a visual distress signal, indicating to other boaters (or rescuers) that a craft needs assistance.

The color choice is intentional. Like a red flag with a diagonal white stripe, which indicates a diver is down near the vessel, the bright orange-red field on a distress flag is meant to be vivid and easily spotted. Federal regulations require that at least 70% of the flag must be that attention-grabbing orange red, and that the flag itself must be at least 36 inches by 36 inches. They also require that the black square and circle be visible on both sides of the flag.

It's also important to note that a flag like this is a day-only distress signal, and isn't a substitute for a night signal. Those include things like electric distress lights or flares and are legally required anytime a boat is operated between sunset and sunrise.