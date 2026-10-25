What Does An Orange Flag With A Black Square And Circle Mean In Boating?
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There are a lot of boating rules and regulations to keep track of, especially if you're launching a boat for the first time, and the meanings of various signals, buoys, and flags are some of the most diverse and complicated. An orange flag with a black square and circle is one of the most important, as it's a visual distress signal, indicating to other boaters (or rescuers) that a craft needs assistance.
The color choice is intentional. Like a red flag with a diagonal white stripe, which indicates a diver is down near the vessel, the bright orange-red field on a distress flag is meant to be vivid and easily spotted. Federal regulations require that at least 70% of the flag must be that attention-grabbing orange red, and that the flag itself must be at least 36 inches by 36 inches. They also require that the black square and circle be visible on both sides of the flag.
It's also important to note that a flag like this is a day-only distress signal, and isn't a substitute for a night signal. Those include things like electric distress lights or flares and are legally required anytime a boat is operated between sunset and sunrise.
When boaters need to carry one
While there are tons of great optional gadgets to upgrade your boating experience, a distress flag is, in many cases, a legal requirement. Federal law in the U.S. requires visual distress signals aboard most boats that are 16 feet or longer. While a boat measuring under 16 feet isn't generally required to carry a daytime distress signal, they're still required to have nighttime distress signals on board if they're running between sunset and sunrise.
There are other acceptable signals approved by the Coast Guard for daytime use, including various orange smoke signals, whether floating or handheld. Some signals double for both day and nighttime usage, like red distress flares.
A distress signal is shown when a boat is suffering a serious issue, like mechanical failure, a medical emergency, running aground, or some other situation where immediate assistance is required. The flag should only be visible in an emergency, and specific carriage rules may vary by state or based on what waters a craft is sailing, so be sure to verify local requirements for your area before setting out.