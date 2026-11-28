Living in a house is pure nirvana territory, unless you fall behind on the chores and the work just keeps piling up. Hopefully, your lawn mower isn't adding to the stress. Maintaining a lawn mower properly usually is simple: changing oil every now and then, cleaning the deck after use, tightening and lubricating moving parts, and occasionally sharpening the mower blades. It's not an exact science. Most homeowners can get away with rejuvenating the edge after approximately 20 to 25 hours of use, which works out to maybe once or twice a season. But what if your blades dull much more frequently?

It might not be on you. While you could technically be the culprit if you forget to clear away rocks or sticks before mowing the lawn (yes, this drastically accelerates edge degradation), there's also a chance that you're stuck with low-quality blades. Here's the gist. Default mower blades are often made of softer steel. It's not a bug but a feature, as this flexibility allows them to bend if they strikes a rock. However, while softer and cheaper blades are easy to sharpen and can absorb quiet a lot of shock, they lose their edge quicker than harder ones.