With cold weather setting in, many people across the U.S. are thinking about the best temperature to set their thermostat. After all, electric bills are skyrocketing so it's important to get the right balance of comfort and cost. The same idea applies to your water heater, because the colder it gets outside, the more you might be tempted to make that water hotter. However, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting a residential water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is right in line with that recommendation, stating that 120 degrees Fahrenheit is the safest temperature to prevent injuries due to scalding hot water. Raising the temperature by even a small amount can cause the water to get much hotter than it needs to be and prolonged exposure to water at higher temps can lead to severe burns.

Compromising safety for the sake of having hotter water is a gamble because it could backfire. Increasing the temperature by just 10 degrees can result in burns after 30 seconds of exposure. 150-degree water is hot enough to give an adult third-degree burns in under two seconds. The best move is to follow the 120-degree guideline all year.