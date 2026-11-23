When it comes to famous military aircraft, the B-1 stands out from the rest for a variety of reasons. In fact, the U.S. is still sending B-1 bombers out, and now Boeing says the plane is "one step closer" to getting an important combat update. More specifically, the B-1's Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) mount has successfully gone through the critical design review. That means the bomber has cleared another hurdle on its way to carrying additional weapons.

Getting through the critical design review represents a major milestone for the B-1 because of what it determines. The B-1's LAM mount, or pylon, first had to have a workable design to carry weapons and other payload. But it also had to be capable of handling the missions it would face in the future. These decisions weren't made by Boeing alone, as the U.S. Air Force was also heavily involved, giving the green light to the LAM system in the end. From there, the Air Force also established the system's baseline, so there would be a point of reference moving forward.

The next move is to prep the equipment and computer software needed to begin manufacturing. That equipment will be used to test the new systems as well. Once that phase is complete, Boeing will continue to move the program forward and potentially increase the B-1's payload capacity twofold. This added capability will also allow the B-1 to become a more versatile aircraft down the road.