Regardless of whether you have a key or a fob for your Harley-Davidson motorcycle, one thing's pretty clear: Both are pretty easy to lose. And since a fob is tied to the bike's built-in anti-theft system, it doesn't let you start without one, so if you lose it, you're sort of locked out of your own bike. Therefore, it's only fair to wonder how much getting a new fob would set you back.

Getting your hands on a new fob is actually a pretty easy process. On Harley-Davidson's website, you can find the standard hands-free fob (part 90300111A) for $94.95, which you can assume is the base price you need to pay for a replacement fob. The part is compatible with most 2017 and later Softail, Touring, Sportster, Dyna, and Trike models that are equipped with Harley's Smart Security System.

However, there's a wrinkle worth knowing: It isn't compatible with some 2023 and later models, including Street Glides and Road Glides. For those, you instead have to head to the dealership to get a different fob (part number 90300146A), which costs about the same. Meanwhile, for owners of a pre-2017 Harley, there's another fob (part 68926-07A) that works for 2007 to 2016 models (except 2016 CVOs). Like the 90300111A, this one's priced at $94.95.