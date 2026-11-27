How Much It Could Cost To Replace Your Harley-Davidson's Key Fob
Regardless of whether you have a key or a fob for your Harley-Davidson motorcycle, one thing's pretty clear: Both are pretty easy to lose. And since a fob is tied to the bike's built-in anti-theft system, it doesn't let you start without one, so if you lose it, you're sort of locked out of your own bike. Therefore, it's only fair to wonder how much getting a new fob would set you back.
Getting your hands on a new fob is actually a pretty easy process. On Harley-Davidson's website, you can find the standard hands-free fob (part 90300111A) for $94.95, which you can assume is the base price you need to pay for a replacement fob. The part is compatible with most 2017 and later Softail, Touring, Sportster, Dyna, and Trike models that are equipped with Harley's Smart Security System.
However, there's a wrinkle worth knowing: It isn't compatible with some 2023 and later models, including Street Glides and Road Glides. For those, you instead have to head to the dealership to get a different fob (part number 90300146A), which costs about the same. Meanwhile, for owners of a pre-2017 Harley, there's another fob (part 68926-07A) that works for 2007 to 2016 models (except 2016 CVOs). Like the 90300111A, this one's priced at $94.95.
Other things to keep in mind
Harley-Davidson clearly felt that its most premium motorcycles, such as the newer CVO models, deserve its most premium fobs, so it equips them with a special key and fob assembly. This particular part (90300229 on the 2024 CVO Road Glide ST) fuses the fob and key into a single unit, so you don't need to carry two separate items. Again, you'll have to head to a dealer to get it, but it costs $388.07, nearly four times higher than the standard fob.
So, you've ordered a replacement fob and are now wondering how to pair it with your bike. The thing is, you can't really do it on your own. Harley's manual says a new bike comes with two fobs, so you have a backup; any other fobs that need to be assigned warrant a dealer visit. Expect labor charges on top of the part price for the whole process, too, as replacing keys isn't exactly a cheap process these days.
Before the new fob arrives, you can disarm the bike's locking system entirely using the five-digit PIN you received at purchase, which you can use without the fob. This specific process can be found in your motorcycle's manual. However, sometimes your fob may simply stop working because its battery died. In that case, all you need to do is replace the CR2032 battery to reset it.