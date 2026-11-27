Historians who wrote about the plague that tore through Europe in the 14th century might be horrified to learn that mechanics have borrowed the term to describe a car problem. In the automotive world, the term is almost as dramatic as it sounds. Black Death is a nasty, expensive problem that affects your car's air conditioning, and fixing it can easily cost you more than $2,000.

It usually starts with the compressor, the part that circulates refrigerant through the system. When something fails inside the compressor, it can release dark sludge and metal debris into the refrigerant circuit. Since every part of your A/C system is connected, the contamination is able to spread and damage parts that would otherwise be working perfectly fine.

You might start to notice that your A/C constantly needs recharging, and even after recharging, the air just never cools, or it starts making some weird grinding or squealing noises. The really annoying part is that simply replacing the damaged compressor doesn't make the problem go away. Here's what mechanics mean when they say your A/C has Black Death, why it happens, and what you can do about it.