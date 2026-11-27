Why Land Rover's New Range Rover GT Looks So Car-Like
When you think of the ultimate luxury off-roader, the Range Rover, a few design hallmarks come to mind. Like a large, boxy, imposing frame, an extended front end, and low-profile features like lights and the front grille, to name a few. Looking at the 2028 Range Rover GT, it's worth wondering if it belongs in the Range Rover line. It looks more like a beefed-up sedan or CUV than a luxury SUV. What's going on with this new Range Rover?
On their site, Range Rover describes it as "An elegant electric GT with a sleek silhouette and coupé proportions" and "the most car-like Range Rover ever created." Range Rover design staples like the extended front end and unobtrusive detailing are present, but the overall shape and design evoke a more sedan-like profile. The front end is more smoothed out, the side profile near the back slopes downward at an unusually sharp angle, and the windows are far less pronounced than the average Range Rover.
This is a highly unusual design for a Range Rover that strays from its typical silhouette. That's why this 2028 model deserves a deeper dive.
What lies under the Range Rover GT's intriguing design
At press time, the upcoming 2028 Range Rover GT hasn't actually been revealed. The images floating around are digital renders, so we have yet to see this vehicle in all its unconventional glory. However, a few key details have emerged. The Rover GT is another example of the brand's electric offerings, following in the footsteps of the very first fully-electric Range Rover that arrived in late 2026. And obviously, this is the first electric Range Rover to sport the more car-like design, instead of the classic boxier, SUV look. A hybrid edition is penciled in to join it sometime after the initial electric release.
Alongside its power source, other Range Rover GT details have dropped. Two rows of seats comfortably seat four, with said seats produced using sustainable materials, driving home the ride's eco-friendly mandate. To create a more premium-feeling, less hectic interior, the cabin features fewer buttons and touch screens. The dashboard features a small rectangular screen above the steering wheel, paired with a simple infotainment screen at the center. Despite the few details revealed, we do know the Range Rover GT is expected to cost around $90,000.
The Range Rover GT will undeniably be a major story of the 2028 model year. Time will tell how it keeps up in the performance department alongside more typical Range Rover counterparts.