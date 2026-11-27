When you think of the ultimate luxury off-roader, the Range Rover, a few design hallmarks come to mind. Like a large, boxy, imposing frame, an extended front end, and low-profile features like lights and the front grille, to name a few. Looking at the 2028 Range Rover GT, it's worth wondering if it belongs in the Range Rover line. It looks more like a beefed-up sedan or CUV than a luxury SUV. What's going on with this new Range Rover?

On their site, Range Rover describes it as "An elegant electric GT with a sleek silhouette and coupé proportions" and "the most car-like Range Rover ever created." Range Rover design staples like the extended front end and unobtrusive detailing are present, but the overall shape and design evoke a more sedan-like profile. The front end is more smoothed out, the side profile near the back slopes downward at an unusually sharp angle, and the windows are far less pronounced than the average Range Rover.

This is a highly unusual design for a Range Rover that strays from its typical silhouette. That's why this 2028 model deserves a deeper dive.