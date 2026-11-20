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Black Friday is still technically a week away, but in this day and age, no one has time to actually wait for the day of a sale holiday anymore. We want deals, and we want them now, especially before the holidays arrive and things start getting really busy. Major retailers like Amazon understand this quite well, which is why Amazon's Black Friday offerings for 2026 are already raring to go.

Amongst all of the other deals, various forms of hand tools, tool sets, and power tools have been discounted, with some managing to drop below the $100 mark, or even further if they were already less than $100. Assuming you're getting free shipping through Amazon Prime, these are definitely some deals worth sparing at least a moment to scope out. Who knows, you might just score your next favorite workshop implement, and at a fraction of what it would typically run you.