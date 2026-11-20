5 Amazon Black Friday Tool Deals Under $100 Worth Checking Out
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Black Friday is still technically a week away, but in this day and age, no one has time to actually wait for the day of a sale holiday anymore. We want deals, and we want them now, especially before the holidays arrive and things start getting really busy. Major retailers like Amazon understand this quite well, which is why Amazon's Black Friday offerings for 2026 are already raring to go.
Amongst all of the other deals, various forms of hand tools, tool sets, and power tools have been discounted, with some managing to drop below the $100 mark, or even further if they were already less than $100. Assuming you're getting free shipping through Amazon Prime, these are definitely some deals worth sparing at least a moment to scope out. Who knows, you might just score your next favorite workshop implement, and at a fraction of what it would typically run you.
Craftsman 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
One of the traditional tenets of Black Friday is to get the most bang for your buck. In other words, you want to get as much value out of individual purchases as you can, just to really drive home how big the overall savings were. With that in mind, a smart approach to Black Friday tool shopping is scoping out full-sized tool kits, such as the Craftsman 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set priced 45% off at $99.00.
This tool kit features a wide assortment of sockets, ratchets, wrenches, and bits, with highlights including three low-profile ratchets of varying sizes, eight combination wrenches, and a bit driver to use with the 99 different included bits. Every tool and bit has a fully polished chrome finish for general resilience and corrosion resistance. All of it is packed into the included two-drawer toolbox, which also features bumps on the drawers to keep them firmly in place when not in use.
Leatherman Charge Plus Multi-Tool TTi
Speaking of getting bang for your buck, Black Friday is a great opportunity to invest in a high-quality multi-tool for your peace of mind. While you can find a large assortment of cheap multi-tools on Amazon on a regular basis, Black Friday's discounts mean that offerings from some of the biggest brands like Leatherman and its many types of multi-tools become relatively more accessible. For example, the Leatherman Charge Plus usually retails for $199.95, but with a 50% discount, it slides just under the bar at $99.95.
The Charge Plus multi-tool is an all-purpose, everyday carry implement, useful for various tasks around the home, outdoors, or in the car. It contains 19 different tools in its folding body, including pliers, wire cutters, spring-loaded scissors, can and bottle openers, and much more. It's designed to be easily used one-handed, with each tool, except the plier head, locking into place when deployed to prevent accidents and annoyances. It only weighs 8.9 ounces for a fairly comfortable carry, and has titanium grips to help keep it from slipping out of your hand.
DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver with Battery and Charger
If we're talking about prohibitively expensive implements, professional-grade power tools definitely rank up there. Whether you're getting your start as a contractor or just need to replace an old tool, nobody likes having to go shopping for battery-powered hardware most of the year. If, however, your old impact driver just wore out, you may be in luck, because Amazon is offering the DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver for 45% off at $98.99, and it even comes bundled with a 20V 2Ah battery pack and charger.
This compact, yet powerful tool delivers up to 2,800 RPM via its brushless motor to forcefully drive in stubborn fasteners. It uses a 1/4-inch hex chuck, which you can load bits into with one hand and no additional tools necessary. As an added perk, there's a built-in LED work light in the front of the tool, which helps to illuminate your target. The light remains active for up to 20 seconds after the trigger is released, so you can inspect your work without having to keep the impact driver spinning.
Aoben Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set
Even if you manage to get a good deal on a particular type or set of tools in a Black Friday sale, it may not be a bad idea to invest in a few extra implements of a similar type, just to cover all the bases. For example, while that Craftsman tool set will help you handle most standard mechanic jobs, sometimes, tightening and removing fasteners by hand can get tedious. In such a case, you may be glad you invested in an additional, powered option like the Aoben Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set, priced 20% off at $59.82.
This battery-powered ratchet wrench is designed to tighten or remove fasteners with less manual effort. Using one of the two included 12V Li-ion batteries, this tool delivers up to 280 RPM and 40 lb-ft of torque to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts, all controlled via the variable-speed trigger on the bottom. Besides the tool itself and the batteries, the kit also includes a charger, six different types of sockets, a 1/4-inch adapter, a 3-inch extension bar, and a carrying case.
Fanttik F2 PRO Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
Part of the fun of buying tools on Black Friday is figuring out where your newly-gotten implements can fit into your daily life and work routine. Some may call it having a hammer in want of a nail, but with a little creativity, you'd be surprised how much you can accomplish with a new tool, especially if the tool in question is specifically designed to be multi-functional. Take, for example, the Fanttik F2 PRO Cordless Rotary Tool Kit, priced at 33% off for $59.99.
While this tool is ostensibly intended as an accessory to a 3D printer setup, you can use it for all kinds of applications in the house and workshop, including sanding, carving, de-rusting, polishing, cutting, and drilling. This is facilitated through its 5-speed magnetic motor, which delivers speeds ranging from 5,000 to 25,000 RPM, and a built-in rechargeable 3,000mAh battery. It comes with a full set of 55 accessories, including sanding pads, polishing brushes, cutting blades, drill bits, and more, all of which are stored in the included magnetic accessory case. This case stores the accessories in a 360-degree rotating holder, as well as the tool itself, which can be deployed at the press of a button on the top.