You certainly don't want drivers accidentally speeding into road construction zones and wrecking any progress (and themselves), so to prevent that, authorities set up barricades. Built around guidelines specified by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), barricades are grouped with traffic cones as devices that guide drivers away from such zones. One type has orange and white stripes printed on it, slanting to either side depending on the situation. Specifically, the rulebook states that such barricades are supposed to have "alternating orange and white retroreflective stripes sloping downward at an angle of 45 degrees."

The appearance is pretty similar to yellow-and-black striped markers, which also tilt 45 degrees, and the reason why stripes slope this way is because they're designed to double up as arrows. So if they slope left, that's the direction you need to head; if it's right, you go right. That said, depending on whether the barricade blocks a part of the road or the entire road, this can mean two things. With barricades that block only part of the road, the stripes point you toward the lane you need to switch to. But when they act as a full block, the stripes point you toward the detour.

Sometimes, though, a detour opens both ways. With those, the stripes end up pointing two ways by starting from the inside and sloping downwards in both directions. There are also cases where both turns are closed; with those, the stripes start from the outside and slope inwards to create a V. Spot one and you know it's time to find a different road entirely to get to your destination.