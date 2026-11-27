There are many pros and cons with diesel engines, but one of the biggest drawbacks is needing an engine block heater when temperatures dip below freezing. There are several reasons why it's a good idea for running your diesel truck in winter. One is quicker starting, since the block heater warms the oil and coolant, making them flow more easily. Accordingly, this also extends the life of your starter and battery. Warmer oil circulating through the engine gives parts better lubrication with less wear. And as a bonus, your interior will warm up quicker if you preheat the oil and coolant in your truck with a block heater.

But how long should you run it? What do industry experts say? The best and most efficient use is simply turn on your block heater two to four hours before starting your engine. Running it all night simply wastes electricity with no added benefit. It just means a bigger electricity bill. This is because most diesel engines cannot absorb more heat after four hours, making this the "sweet spot." Using a plug-in timer eliminates having to get up in the middle of the night.