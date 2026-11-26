When the temperatures drop and snowfall becomes a fixture of your local weather forecast, you want to make sure you're prepared. A key part of this is ensuring your vehicle is ready for such conditions. For your safety, you should have tires that can grip the roadway as well as possible in icy, snowy conditions, and Michelin is one of the foremost brands to choose for such tires. With that said, not all of its offerings, including the Michelin Defender 2s, are focused entirely on navigating wintertime roadways.

As an all-season tire, it's expected that the Defender 2 doesn't necessarily excel at winter driving. However, according to many who've driven with them in snowy conditions, they're somewhat underwhelming. According to Tyre Reviews, these tires need to be driven with caution in the snow, with their best work being in dry conditions. Others online have agreed, referring to Defender 2s as "three-season tires," meaning they're fine in spring, summer, and fall, but miss the mark in winter. Some have claimed they're adequate in light snow, but lack in heavier or icy conditions. Their lowest Tire Rack rating is snow performance.

All of these less-than-glowing assessments of the Defender 2s may make cheaper Michelin tire brand alternatives appear pretty tempting. With that said, you might not want to write off the massive tire brand just yet. It does have some winter tires to consider that most agree will plow through snow with reduced risk and bring other benefits to your ride.