Are Michelin Defender 2 Tires Good For Driving In The Snow?
When the temperatures drop and snowfall becomes a fixture of your local weather forecast, you want to make sure you're prepared. A key part of this is ensuring your vehicle is ready for such conditions. For your safety, you should have tires that can grip the roadway as well as possible in icy, snowy conditions, and Michelin is one of the foremost brands to choose for such tires. With that said, not all of its offerings, including the Michelin Defender 2s, are focused entirely on navigating wintertime roadways.
As an all-season tire, it's expected that the Defender 2 doesn't necessarily excel at winter driving. However, according to many who've driven with them in snowy conditions, they're somewhat underwhelming. According to Tyre Reviews, these tires need to be driven with caution in the snow, with their best work being in dry conditions. Others online have agreed, referring to Defender 2s as "three-season tires," meaning they're fine in spring, summer, and fall, but miss the mark in winter. Some have claimed they're adequate in light snow, but lack in heavier or icy conditions. Their lowest Tire Rack rating is snow performance.
All of these less-than-glowing assessments of the Defender 2s may make cheaper Michelin tire brand alternatives appear pretty tempting. With that said, you might not want to write off the massive tire brand just yet. It does have some winter tires to consider that most agree will plow through snow with reduced risk and bring other benefits to your ride.
Superior Michelin winter options to the Defender 2
Sticking with the Michelin brand, there are several tires that are likely to serve you better in the snow and ice than the Defender 2. For instance, there are the highly regarded winter-specific Michelin Ice-X Snow tires. Reviewers on the Michelin website applaud their grip on snowy roads as well as their durability and quiet, smooth ride. Elsewhere online, Tyre Reviews placed these on its Best Snow Tyres for 2025/2026 list, praising their snow braking and ice traction. They also scored high marks on Tire Rack as a capable winter tire, with their highest score coming from the winter/snow category.
If you're adamant about finding all-season tires that can handle snow, Michelin's CrossClimate 2 tires could be the ones you're looking for. This is an all-in-one tire, with all-season capabilities as well as a three-peak mountain snowflake badge to indicate strong performance in wintery, snowy conditions. Though Tire Rack's rating system rated these tires' snow performance the lowest, they still scored well in that category. Users on the Michelin website gave them plenty of credit for their snow performance as well, specifically highlighting their traction level and ability to stop safely even when roads are covered. They're also said to provide a nice, quiet ride that feels smooth.
While the Michelin Defender 2 might seem like a fine winter tire, according to many who've given them a shot, there may be better choices for snowy roads. At least there are other Michelin options that handle these conditions much better, cementing its place as one of the highest-rated snow tire brands on the market.