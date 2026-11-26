Tractor Supply's Tactical Propane Torch Has Some Surprisingly Handy Uses Around The Home
If you've browsed Tractor Supply's website lately, you may have seen this unique tool that looks like something out of ancient Rome. But the retailer has other items that look like something that was carried off the battlefield, including a tactical propane torch. This tool wasn't designed with jungle warfare in mind, as you can actually use it for several other applications around the house.
The Even Embers Tactical Propane Torch is fueled by a 1-pound propane tank and can be used to set piles of brush on fire in the yard. You can also light charcoal with it, which may not be needed now that cold weather is setting in. But you can use it to melt snow, which could make it a handy tool during winter. Basically, if you need to start a fire and want to look like a G.I. Joe while doing it, this is the tool for you. Even customers on Tractor Supply's site have found some everyday uses for it. Some people used it to incinerate weeds in the yard, while others used it to light an outdoor fire pit.
But while this tool could be fun, it's important to follow the manufacturer's safety guidelines during operation. Fire is unpredictable and can spread quickly, depending on environmental conditions. Additionally, the propane tank used with the torch should be in good working condition to ensure the system operates as designed. Safety is the most important aspect when using this device.
The drawbacks of using a propane torch to burn weeds
The Even Embers Tactical Propane Torch has a push-button igniter just behind the nozzle. This lights the propane once it's turned on, and from there, the torch is operated using the trigger. The flame's intensity is controlled using an adjustable setting, and the torch is designed so your hands are a safe distance from the heat. The Tactical Propane Torch currently has 4.8 out of 5 stars on 67 reviews at Tractor Supply and retails for $99.99.
Although this niche tool can be used for burning landscaping, its effectiveness may be limited. That's because the fire is aimed at the exposed weed, while its roots could still be protected under the soil. This means that if you plan to use the torch for that job, you may need to do it more than once. Otherwise, the weeds may eventually return, and you'll have the same problem. Additionally, the torch may work better on shorter weeds, as they can have smaller roots.
But weeding with a torch near your home can be dangerous, as you may be putting your house in the literal line of fire. Some fire departments in the U.S., including the Strongsville department in Ohio, have recommended not using weed torches for this very reason, as homes have burned down as a result. Other fire departments, including Camano Island Fire & Rescue in Washington, have warned residents against using torches for burning weeds, especially during a burn ban.