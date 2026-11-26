If you've browsed Tractor Supply's website lately, you may have seen this unique tool that looks like something out of ancient Rome. But the retailer has other items that look like something that was carried off the battlefield, including a tactical propane torch. This tool wasn't designed with jungle warfare in mind, as you can actually use it for several other applications around the house.

The Even Embers Tactical Propane Torch is fueled by a 1-pound propane tank and can be used to set piles of brush on fire in the yard. You can also light charcoal with it, which may not be needed now that cold weather is setting in. But you can use it to melt snow, which could make it a handy tool during winter. Basically, if you need to start a fire and want to look like a G.I. Joe while doing it, this is the tool for you. Even customers on Tractor Supply's site have found some everyday uses for it. Some people used it to incinerate weeds in the yard, while others used it to light an outdoor fire pit.

But while this tool could be fun, it's important to follow the manufacturer's safety guidelines during operation. Fire is unpredictable and can spread quickly, depending on environmental conditions. Additionally, the propane tank used with the torch should be in good working condition to ensure the system operates as designed. Safety is the most important aspect when using this device.