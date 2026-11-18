Tractor Supply is the place you go to for farming supplies, apparel, tools, and, you know, stuff for your tractor. You can even find interesting mini gadgets at Tractor Supply. The retailer has also recently taken a detour into selling weaponry. Now, most Tractor Supply stores have always carried pellet guns, BB guns, pocket knives, and the like. But the store's newest offering looks like it came out of the background of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator."

From Tractor Supply's website, you can order a trident spear. It's made by SOG, a company typically associated with tactical gear like multi-tools and knives. A trident, however, is a little more archaic than what you might see a character in Call of Duty carrying. The three blades (prongs? tines?) are made out of 420 stainless steel, with the spearhead measuring 7.5 inches. The polymer handle is 36 inches long. It retails for $59.99. As for what you might need a trident for? That's another question entirely.