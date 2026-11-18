Tractor Supply Is Selling A Trident Tool That Looks Straight Out Of Ancient Rome
Tractor Supply is the place you go to for farming supplies, apparel, tools, and, you know, stuff for your tractor. You can even find interesting mini gadgets at Tractor Supply. The retailer has also recently taken a detour into selling weaponry. Now, most Tractor Supply stores have always carried pellet guns, BB guns, pocket knives, and the like. But the store's newest offering looks like it came out of the background of Ridley Scott's "Gladiator."
From Tractor Supply's website, you can order a trident spear. It's made by SOG, a company typically associated with tactical gear like multi-tools and knives. A trident, however, is a little more archaic than what you might see a character in Call of Duty carrying. The three blades (prongs? tines?) are made out of 420 stainless steel, with the spearhead measuring 7.5 inches. The polymer handle is 36 inches long. It retails for $59.99. As for what you might need a trident for? That's another question entirely.
Are you not entertained?
Oddly enough, the trident isn't the only polearm that Tractor Supply sells. There is a single-bladed spear, also from SOG, and a number of different types from other brands on the website. There's even a "Spears" section under the "Knives and Tools" subsection on the website. The Tractor Supply website is certainly an interesting place. You can order a dirt bike, Carhartt jeans, and medieval weaponry in the same place.
Chances are, if you're in a place that has a Tractor Supply, you probably aren't going to be getting in pitched combat with marauding Visigoths, but you never know. Well, if you were somehow transported to Ancient Rome to fight Russell Crowe in a coliseum, or you needed to hunt a giant sea creature, or perhaps contend with Poseidon, then Tractor Supply has you covered. Of course, before ordering, you should check local laws to see if your state or city even allows tridents in the first place. Then, report to your local ancient Roman centurion.