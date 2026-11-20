Drivers who live in climates where winter and snow tires are necessary may have many questions. First, of course, is whether your car needs winter tires at all. Then there are questions about which winter tires to choose, as well as when you should swap your tires in fall or wait for colder weather. Another question, particularly for those looking to save money, is whether it's advisable to install winter tires only up front and leave the rear tires as-is. Put simply, if you want to maximize safety, no.

Many modern cars and crossover SUVs deliver power only to the front wheels, so that's where most of the traction demand will be when driving on snowy or icy surfaces. However, even if your vehicle is front-wheel-drive, that doesn't mean the rear tires are simply there for the ride — especially in low-traction conditions.

While there's nothing physically stopping someone from mounting winter tires only on the front, it's not the safest thing to do regardless of the drivetrain layout of your car. It's not just that you'll be getting less traction overall. The vehicle's balance can be thrown off, and with more traction on the front, the rear of the car can become more likely to lose traction and spin.