After 13 long years, Rockstar's much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" has finally landed on Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. Now, you can take your sweet time exploring everything the action-adventure game has to offer, undoubtedly breaking a few laws along the way. If you've already spent much time traversing Leonida's massive map, then you've probably noticed that you need a whole lot of money to get very far.

There are all kinds of ways of making a quick buck, with each being more incredibly illegal than the last. You can deal drugs, sell stolen vehicles, and perhaps most unexpectedly, even dive for treasures to flip for a profit later. But, you'll struggle to find any easier and quicker than using a cheat code.

GTA 6's money cheat is as simple to use as a few taps of your directional pad. Once you've opened up your phone, you need to hit up, right, down, left, up, left, down, right. Then, you should have a sweet $250,000 to play with.

But, all that cash comes with a couple of catches. First off, you can only use the cheat once you've completed the main story. Secondly, once you use it, you won't be able to save your game. That means you can't use it to make any progress to your playthrough, unlock trophies, or do anything else especially meaningful. It's basically just there to have fun and cause chaos with. When you're ready to get back on with your playthrough, you just need to restart your game, and you'll be able to save again as normal.