You Can Get $250,000 In GTA 6 Using This Cheat Code, But There's A Catch
After 13 long years, Rockstar's much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" has finally landed on Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. Now, you can take your sweet time exploring everything the action-adventure game has to offer, undoubtedly breaking a few laws along the way. If you've already spent much time traversing Leonida's massive map, then you've probably noticed that you need a whole lot of money to get very far.
There are all kinds of ways of making a quick buck, with each being more incredibly illegal than the last. You can deal drugs, sell stolen vehicles, and perhaps most unexpectedly, even dive for treasures to flip for a profit later. But, you'll struggle to find any easier and quicker than using a cheat code.
GTA 6's money cheat is as simple to use as a few taps of your directional pad. Once you've opened up your phone, you need to hit up, right, down, left, up, left, down, right. Then, you should have a sweet $250,000 to play with.
But, all that cash comes with a couple of catches. First off, you can only use the cheat once you've completed the main story. Secondly, once you use it, you won't be able to save your game. That means you can't use it to make any progress to your playthrough, unlock trophies, or do anything else especially meaningful. It's basically just there to have fun and cause chaos with. When you're ready to get back on with your playthrough, you just need to restart your game, and you'll be able to save again as normal.
How to unlock and use cheats in Grand Theft Audio VI
Cheating your way around "Grand Theft Auto VI" is fairly easy. As mentioned, you need to clear the main story before you can do so. Then, you'll unlock each cheat based on their own requirements, kind of like a mini achievement system. For example, you unlock some of them by clearing specific challenges, while others become available after you've spent a certain amount of money on specific items. A couple unlock as soon as you complete the campaign, like the money cheat.
You enter cheats using your in-game phone, which you can access by pressing up on the d-pad. Then, if you're playing GTA 6 on an Xbox console, you need to hold down LB and tap RB at the same time. Alternatively, if you're playing on a PS5, you need to hold down L1 and press R1 at the same time. After that, you're free to hit your d-pad combo.
Checking which cheats you have unlocked is also easy. When you finish the campaign, it opens up a new page in the Progress menu called Cheats. From there, you can check the combo you need for any cheat you want, as well as seeing if it's unlocked for you yet. Even if you know what a code is from a guide or a friend, you won't be able to use it until you've unlocked it in this menu.