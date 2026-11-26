A piston can be a deceptive little component during a full engine rebuild, which is a different to an engine overhaul. Rip it out, and while it may look like it's in terrific condition, that's not always the case. It's easy to get fooled and put it back in, only to encounter problems like burning oil later. However, with checks in just the right spots in each piston, you can prevent premature replacements and save plenty.

The process of running these checks involves judgment calls, where the cost of new parts is weighed against the risk of reusing old ones. The thing about pistons is that because they're designed to be durable, they don't simply break and show obvious flaws. Rather, they wear down over time or develop tiny cracks. Specifically, you need to carefully inspect three areas: the ring grooves, skirts, and wrist pins.

The ring grooves sit below the crown of a piston, one for each of its three rings. If they get wider, the rings can't seal properly, causing the engine to burn more oil. Even pistons with no visible scuffing can still have worn upper ring lands. Meanwhile, if the skirts take damage from cylinder wall scoring, the gap between the cylinder walls and the piston grows, causing the piston to rock inside. Eyeballing is only the first step, though, and serves more as a preliminary screening to catch any obvious flaws. So ultimately, you can reuse a piston, but whether you should depends on how well it passes the measurements that follow.