It's no exaggeration to say that "Grand Theft Auto 6" has been one of the most anticipated games of the decade. The title's development has faced several delays and has spanned the last 12 years, with rumors and speculation circulating like wildfire as leaks and subtle hints from the company continued to tease fans. Not only that, but it's estimated to have cost Rockstar Games between $1 billion and $2 billion to develop, making it the most expensive video game of all time. This has set the stage for what promises to be one of the most ambitious and graphically advanced games released to date. With that in mind, players who are getting ready to play the game for the first time will want to make sure that they have their equipment fine-tuned to give them the best experience possible.

A game of this caliber has high hardware demands, even for modern consoles. Those playing "GTA 6" on their PlayStation 5 might want to consider taking a look at the console's settings. There are a lot of tips and tricks you can use for optimal gaming performance. Optimizing display, sound, and system configurations is good for any game, but getting these dialed in just right for exploring Vice City can help improve your overall experience. Taking just a few minutes to adjust these options before you sit down to play will help to ensure that you aren't leaving any performance on the table.