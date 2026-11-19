While features like in-store pickup and Product Locator are great conveniences, they pale in comparison to the project management tools the Home Depot app offers. These include Image Search, which lets you snap a photo of something you like and find out what it is. It could be anything from a cool garage light or wall panel you saw at a restaurant. Other additions include the Magic Apron AI chatbot. It answers questions about home renovation, like how to store patio furniture in winter, and gives product recommendations tailored to your needs. Then there's Room Visualizer, which can project store items directly into your space — a neat feature to check whether something would look right before you buy.

If it's your first time building something, such as a deck or fence, you don't have to guess how much it'll all cost. Inside the Home Depot app, use the project calculator. Just enter the dimensions or wall area, select the materials, and add the items to your cart.

Last but not least, Home Depot also has a Pro Xtra membership. Whether it's worth subscribing or not depends on you. It's like an airline loyalty program: the more you fly, the more points you earn. With Home Depot, members get discounts on bulk purchases, personalized offers, and up to 20% off on paints and primers. While you don't have to be a business or a trained professional to join the program, it offers few benefits for casual buyers.