4 Amazon Finds That Can Upgrade Your Garage Lighting

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If you have a garage, you have more than just a parking spot, you've got a versatile space for storage and hobbies. Don't get us wrong, a garage is wasted if you're simply stuffing it with junk. First and foremost, there are several advantages to storing your car off the street. It protects your vehicle from weather and the sun, offers enhanced security and protects your car from theft, and reduces wear and tear on your vehicle, leading to better resale value.

If you don't own a car, or your garage is spacious enough to both park your vehicle and serve other purposes, you have plenty of options. You can store your camping gear, convert it into a home gym, or create a studio for your favorite hobby, like woodworking, restoration, or painting. Many garages feel more like a cave than usable space, however, so you may have some work cut out for you.

Your garage may be poorly-lit with a single bulb or inexpensive, low-wattage lights. To reclaim that square footage, think about your needs and check out your lighting options. You'll want to consider the size and layout of your garage along with your intended purpose. Here are four options from Amazon that will help you maximize the potential of your basic garage space.