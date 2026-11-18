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Amazon tablets, which have historically gone under the name "Kindle Fire" or simply "Fire" tablets, have always been difficult to take seriously. The hardware has always been decent, but underpowered, and the app situation has been, to put it mildly, something of a dumpster fire. Tablets under the Amazon branding have been useful as streaming devices, or as I often call them "Netflix boxes."

But that's changing, and it's largely due to one key thing. Now working under the Alexa branding, Amazon tablets are finally worthy of attention by those who don't just want to read or watch movies on them. That key difference is Google's official dose of licensing of the Google Play store — which is finally included in these tablets. The difference is basically night and day.

The Amazon App Store, which remains a barren wasteland of forgotten apps, is no longer a thing. For those people who do not own a Fire device made before 2026, the Amazon App Store is not a factor, because the Google Play store now comes on your Alexa tablet. All of this comes with an attractive price tag as well. I've been using an Alexa 12 Pro tablet for about three weeks, and this is my full review.