The Rumors Were True: Ex-Surface Chief Panos Panay Has A New Gig With Amazon
The tech world was shaken last week when Microsoft's longtime Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, stepped down from his role. During his time at Microsoft, Panay was in charge of the launch of Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of products. So, it was a shock that someone who has become synonymous with the Surface brand was leaving Microsoft just a few days before the anticipated Surface event. Rumors began circulating that another Seattle-based tech company, Amazon, lured him away.
The reports were right, as a recent Amazon press release revealed that Panay is joining the company as the Devices and Services department leader next month. This arm of Amazon is responsible for a myriad of products, including devices such as the Echo, Fire Tablet, and the Kindle, and services like Luna. Although the abundance of devices under Amazon's wing could be intimidating, CEO Andy Jassy believes Panay is up for the job, calling him "a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services."
Everyone is still in on AI
Panay will be replacing the previous Devices and Services leader, Dave Limp. However, his former isn't jetting off immediately, as the company noted that he would stay on board for a few months to aid in Panay's transition. When he does leave for good sometime next year, he will take over as CEO of Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.
Rumors suggested that Panay's role would focus on Alexa and Echo, as Limp did. Panay has a challenging task ahead, as it's been reported that the failure of Alexa has cost the company over $10 billion in its lifetime. So, it will be up to him to clean up the mess. He also joined during a pivotal time for the department, as Amazon just announced that the future of Alexa entails significant AI incorporation.
Taking over Panay's previous position is Yusuf Mehdi, who previously inhabited the role of head of consumer marketing at the company. Under Mehdi, Microsoft has already launched its AI assistant Copilot, a companion that functions in Microsoft 365 apps to give real-time help to users. It's doubtful, based on his short time in the role, that he was heavily involved in creating this product. He did note in a recent interview with CNBC that Microsoft devices, such as Panay's child, the Surface, would have special AI chips that accelerate the generative software. So, it's clear that Mehdi won't be putting the brakes on Microsoft's ambitious AI endeavors anytime soon.