The Rumors Were True: Ex-Surface Chief Panos Panay Has A New Gig With Amazon

Panay will be replacing the previous Devices and Services leader, Dave Limp. However, his former isn't jetting off immediately, as the company noted that he would stay on board for a few months to aid in Panay's transition. When he does leave for good sometime next year, he will take over as CEO of Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.

Rumors suggested that Panay's role would focus on Alexa and Echo, as Limp did. Panay has a challenging task ahead, as it's been reported that the failure of Alexa has cost the company over $10 billion in its lifetime. So, it will be up to him to clean up the mess. He also joined during a pivotal time for the department, as Amazon just announced that the future of Alexa entails significant AI incorporation.

Taking over Panay's previous position is Yusuf Mehdi, who previously inhabited the role of head of consumer marketing at the company. Under Mehdi, Microsoft has already launched its AI assistant Copilot, a companion that functions in Microsoft 365 apps to give real-time help to users. It's doubtful, based on his short time in the role, that he was heavily involved in creating this product. He did note in a recent interview with CNBC that Microsoft devices, such as Panay's child, the Surface, would have special AI chips that accelerate the generative software. So, it's clear that Mehdi won't be putting the brakes on Microsoft's ambitious AI endeavors anytime soon.