Panos Panay Surprises By Leaving Microsoft Just Days Before Surface Event

On Monday morning, Microsoft executive vice president and chief product officer Panos Panay announced on Twitter/X that he was leaving the company after almost 20 years. The news comes just three days before an event in New York City that is set to feature the latest Surface hardware announcements. Panay was in charge of Surface and Windows development, and veteran tech journalist Mary Jo Foley reports that "Windows release planning and management" will now be headed by Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president of Windows silicon & systems integration. Foley added that "MS says it's still committed to Surface (and Mixed reality) despite the change."

"After 19 incredible years at Microsoft, I've decided to turn the page and write the next chapter," Panay wrote in his tweet. "I'm forever grateful for my time at Microsoft and the amazing people I had the honor to make products with." According to Panay's LinkedIn page, he had worked his way up from his initial hiring as group program manager, PC hardware in April 2004.

"Thank you, Panos, for your impact on our products, culture, company, and industry over the past two decades," wrote Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a company-wide email sent by executive vice president, of experiences and devices Rajesh Jha announcing the departure, as reported by XDA. "I'm grateful for your leadership, support, and all you've done for Microsoft and our customers and partners. As Rajesh stated, we remain steadfast and convicted in our strategy and Yusuf Mehdi will take lead on our Windows and Surface businesses and products externally."