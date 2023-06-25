10 Microsoft Surface Features That Will Change How You Use Your Tablet

Often billed as Microsoft's answer to the MacBook, the Surface line of laptops and 2-in-1s ranges from budget-friendly everyday PCs to high-end workhorses. We've reviewed a fair few of them over the years, and come away largely impressed with what they've had to offer. However, if you're coming from an Apple device or an older Windows PC, there are a few key differences that it's easy to overlook. If you don't make the most of the improvements they offer, you're almost certainly missing out.

All of Microsoft's most recent Surface models sport Windows 11, so that's what we're focusing on here. If you're shopping around for a Surface and not sure which model to buy, take a look at our reviews of the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, but if you already have a shiny new Surface in hand, these tips should help you make the best of it. And, even if you're a long-time Surface user, there might still be a few things here you've missed out on so far.