4 Third-Party Massimo UTV Accessories That Could Come In Handy
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Off-roading can be a year-round activity depending on your location, as it gives you something fun to do when you're hanging out with friends or family. That's where a manufacturer like Massimo comes in, as the company offers a variety of UTVs designed for both fun and work. While Massimo offers its own line of essential accessories owners can buy, there are some third-party options out there as well.
The ability to accessorize Massimo's UTVs means you have the opportunity to get some convenient items you maybe wouldn't have otherwise. This is especially true if you spend a lot of time outdoors and find yourself needing certain accessories. When that happens, a few simple additions to your vehicle can make all the difference.
These items are not only convenient, but they're also practical. This is about giving you some useful options to utilize the next time you venture out. In terms of cost, we searched for items that were reasonably priced, though we didn't list currently discounted prices. Find out more about why we chose these items in the methodology section at the end. In the meantime, if you're looking for some handy Massimo UTV accessories, you might just find what you need here.
Nilight Rechargeable Tire Inflator
You're enjoying a fun day of off-roading in your Massimo UTV when you notice one of your tires has low air pressure. You're a good distance from home, and you don't have a signal to call for help on your smartphone, so what now? This is where a device like the Nilight rechargeable tire inflator can come in handy. It's currently available on Amazon for $48.99.
This portable inflator can handle vehicle tires up to 150 psi, making it an ideal solution for UTVs and a lot more. It has a preset feature that allows you to program the desired psi, and once that number is reached, the device turns off on its own. You also choose which measurement to use apart from psi: bar, kPa, and kg/cm². Monitoring the inflator's progress is easy thanks to the built-in digital display, and you can use the handy LED lighting system if you need it. That system consists of a backup light, flashlight, and warning light.
Additionally, this 12 VDC device is powered by a rechargeable 4,000 mAh battery, so you don't have to worry about hooking up to a power source while out on the trail. That cordless design makes the device easy to use and carry onboard as well, as you don't have bulky cords or hoses getting in the way. The Nilight tire inflator comes with the inflation tube, a USB-C charging cable, three different nozzles, and a carrying bag for easy transport.
Battle Armor Breakaway Side Mirrors
It's important to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings while off-roading in rough terrain. This means being able to see behind your UTV, not just in front of it. That's where the Battle Armor breakaway side mirrors can come in handy. This item is sold as a pair at Tractor Supply for $49.99. But you won't be able to get this set in-store, as it's only available for online order.
These universal mirrors are easy to install and can be an ideal addition to your Massimo UTV as either a new accessory or as an aftermarket replacement. The mirrors' casings are built from tough ABS plastic, and their breakaway design can help protect them from nasty collisions. They can also be pointed in more than one direction, thanks to their 360-degree feature.
While these mirrors can be pretty simple to attach and use, you may have to wait longer to receive them than you'd expect. According to Tractor Supply, two more days might be needed once your order is placed before they're actually shipped out. While the Battle Armor breakaway side mirrors are only available online, you can have them shipped to your local Tractor Supply store instead of sent to your home.
Hornet Outdoors Fire Extinguisher
No one wants to think about having to face an emergency situation while off-roading through the woods. But the truth is that anything can happen, so it's always best to be prepared. For those riders who want peace of mind, the Hornet Outdoors fire extinguisher could be the perfect accessory. This item is available on Amazon at a price of $104.95.
This device comes ready to install, with all the necessary pieces to hold the extinguisher and connect it to your Massimo UTV's roll bar. This sturdy setup can help keep the fire extinguisher from moving out of position even when you're driving over tough terrain. It also has a built-in quick-release feature, giving you fast and easy access. This means you shouldn't have to fumble with difficult locks or clamps in order to remove the fire extinguisher and put it to work.
The fire extinguisher itself is a UL-approved device with a small design that keeps it out of your way. It's also made from aluminum, so it's not unnecessarily heavy. Be sure to follow the fire extinguisher's safety instructions before you use it, and refer to the owner's manual for more information. It's the best way to protect yourself and your UTV if a fire breaks out.
Cardo PackTalk Edge Communicator
Off-roading with a group of friends can be a fun way to spend a day. But what happens when you want to communicate with them while you're in motion? The Cardo Packtalk Edge communicator is a good way to do it, as it keeps you from having to use your smartphone or yell over the noise. It's available at SuperATV for $395.96 for one communicator and $719.96 for two.
The Packtalk Edge utilizes a Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) system, which provides a steady connection and quality sound. DMC lets you talk to other PackTalk Edge users nearby. It also allows for clear communication for up to 31 people at once. The device is voice-activated and can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth while you're using the DMC system. That way, you don't have to switch device modes while riding. You can also use the Cardo app for quick access.
The communicator itself has an integrated FM radio and attaches to your helmet magnetically. The Packtalk Edge comes with a USB cable for easy charging and additional covers for the device's microphone. While it is a pricey accessory, the Packtalk Edge can come in handy, especially when you're off-roading with others.
Methodology
We used several sources to determine which accessories made the most sense for this list. That included websites like SuperATVand equipment dealers like Vicars Powersports. We then dove into retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Tractor Supply, while also exploring Massimo's own line of accessories. After combing through the variety of items presented in each source, we saw an emerging pattern of convenience, practicality, and usefulness. In the end, this list reflects some of the most common accessories from that pattern, which is why they're here.