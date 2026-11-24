Harley-Davidson motorcycles are known for being big and powerful, with plenty of low-end grunt and a deep, rumbling sound. But one thing that people don't often mention about the brand is the surprising reliability of its newer models. Consumer Reports released a reliability survey in 2015 covering more than 12,300 motorcycles, using owner-reported problems to estimate repair rates by the fourth year of ownership. Unsurprisingly, the Japanese brands Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki took all of the top spots. But you might be intrigued to learn that Victory and Harley-Davidson scored in the middle of the pack, outclassing the European and Canadian brands.

That said, early failure rates are just one measure of reliability. Another factor that you might want to consider is longevity. Motorcycle engines don't often last as long as cars. Only a precious few of them manage to make it past 100,000 miles without needing a major engine overhaul. There are a handful of touring and cruiser motorcycles out there that can pass that marker, so long as they're cared for and receive regularly prescribed maintenance.

Those who are interested in getting a bike that's made to endure long miles and keep on kicking might be eager to hear about a few of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are most likely to hit, or even surpass, that 100,000-mile threshold. While the 1984-1994 Evolution FXR performance cruiser certainly merits an honorable mention, it probably doesn't come as much of a surprise that the top five models are all touring motorcycles.