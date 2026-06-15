How Reliable Is Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-8 Engine? Here's What Owners Say

Many motorcyclists are passionate about their rides, and that's especially true of Harley-Davidson owners. That appreciation goes beyond the brand's iconic logo and company legacy, as the longevity of the bikes and their engines is often a huge selling point. When it comes to the Milwaukee-8 engine, it's common to find owners praising its reliability online — albeit with some notable exceptions.

Harley owners mostly appreciate the engine, with the reliability seemingly a strong point. A Harley owner on the UKGSer claimed to have put over 16K miles on two different Milwaukee-8-powered bikes without issue, while a Harley-Davidson Forum poster asserts that they had put 224,000 trouble-free miles on their 2020 bike over five years. Reddit users also loved the M8, with many agreeing it's a great engine that often outperforms other engines.

However, some owners have had problems with the 114 variation of the Milwaukee-8. Much of those problems are related to oil collecting at the bottom of the engine's crankcase, a condition known as "sumping." There are many tales of this occurring online, though evidence suggests that the issue is limited to older models.