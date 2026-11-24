One way bad actors get your information is through data breaches and hacks. For example, I downloaded the Domino's app to order pizza a few years back. To create an account there, I had to enter my email, phone number, and password. In 2021, Domino's was hit by a cyberattack that leaked 13 TB of user data, including mine. The attackers stole users' information and put it up for sale on a hacker forum. The same could have happened to you. Any online marketplace or website where you've created an account to shop, access a service, or read an article could be a target.

And the worst part? You can't do much about it. A company storing your data might not have strong enough security to protect it. The only thing you can do is check which websites have leaked your information by visiting haveibeenpwned.com and entering your email. However, we do recommend removing your personal information from any public social media profile. Registering on the FTC's Do Not Call Registry, which lets you opt out of receiving unwanted telemarketing calls, is also important.

If the calls you're getting are from other countries, the simplest way to protect yourself and others is to block spam phone numbers. Both Apple and Android make it incredibly easy to do so. On iOS, open the Phone app, then tap the "i" (Info) icon next to a phone number, and scroll down to Block Caller. On Android, press and hold the phone number, then select Block or Report.