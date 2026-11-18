Ring's Newest Security Camera Is A Flying Drone That Patrols Your Home
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Since they first started appearing in 2014, Ring doorbell cameras have become ubiquitous. They're so common that the brand has become synonymous with all doorbell cameras, and they've been featured in plenty of news stories, showing people stealing packages, confronting someone, or thousands of other interactions. Ring has grown as a company since it was acquired by Amazon in 2018, and it continues to release new products, though the latest is a bit unusual.
That's because Ring's newest security cameras aren't stationary — it's a pair of drones that patrol your home. Instead of placing multiple cameras around your house, you can now use one of two patrolling drones, one of which flies and the other rolls. The Ring Rover Cam is a small robotic device that rolls around on the floor, patrolling within its area for threats or anything else that a Ring robot might need to alert a homeowner about. The Ring Drone Cam is similar, but it comes in the form of a small quadcopter boasting four propellers.
Ring answered its customers' call to place eyes wherever its cameras couldn't reach, and the answer wasn't to add more cameras, it was to give them the ability to move. While the Ring Drone Cam can fly, it's meant to be used only inside the home, and it's powered by an AI pilot that uses cameras and other sensors to see its area of operation, think about what it sees, and navigate the area autonomously. The same is true of the Ring Rover Cam, though it's limited to movement along the floor.
Ring Robotics will patrol your home while you're away
The Ring Drone Cam was built from the ground up with AI in mind, and it can be configured with custom flight routes; it features automatic incident response, wall-to-wall coverage, night and daytime video capture, and it seamlessly integrates with other Ring products. When you leave the house for work or vacation, the Ring Drone becomes your house-sitter, ensuring that if anything happens, you'll be notified immediately. It also uses a specialized dock for recharging, which is its launch and recovery platform that takes up little space on the floor.
The Ring Rover Cam boasts many of the same features, including comprehensive 360-degree coverage, scheduled patrols, a periscope camera, two-way speech, active deterrence via a built-in siren and light tower, continuous video recording in 4K, and it's always alert. Just as the Ring Drone Cam operates, a Ring Rover Cam can patrol your home and alert you whenever something is amiss. It doesn't matter where you are in the world; you'll get an alert on your phone.
The full integration with Ring's other products means that both robots will operate seamlessly with your doorbell, Ring alarm system, and more. Ring Robotics announced the new products on November 10, 2026, and customers won't have to wait too long to get their hands on them. The Ring Rover Cam will begin shipping on January 27, 2027, at a cost of $249.99. You can sign up for email updates here. The Ring Drone Cam will ship sooner, beginning on December 16, 2026, for $999.99, and you can preorder it here.