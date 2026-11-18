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Since they first started appearing in 2014, Ring doorbell cameras have become ubiquitous. They're so common that the brand has become synonymous with all doorbell cameras, and they've been featured in plenty of news stories, showing people stealing packages, confronting someone, or thousands of other interactions. Ring has grown as a company since it was acquired by Amazon in 2018, and it continues to release new products, though the latest is a bit unusual.

That's because Ring's newest security cameras aren't stationary — it's a pair of drones that patrol your home. Instead of placing multiple cameras around your house, you can now use one of two patrolling drones, one of which flies and the other rolls. The Ring Rover Cam is a small robotic device that rolls around on the floor, patrolling within its area for threats or anything else that a Ring robot might need to alert a homeowner about. The Ring Drone Cam is similar, but it comes in the form of a small quadcopter boasting four propellers.

Ring answered its customers' call to place eyes wherever its cameras couldn't reach, and the answer wasn't to add more cameras, it was to give them the ability to move. While the Ring Drone Cam can fly, it's meant to be used only inside the home, and it's powered by an AI pilot that uses cameras and other sensors to see its area of operation, think about what it sees, and navigate the area autonomously. The same is true of the Ring Rover Cam, though it's limited to movement along the floor.