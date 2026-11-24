In terms of internal combustion engines, there are essentially two roads you can go down — gasoline or diesel. Both engine types have pros and cons. However, one of the defining differences between them is efficiency. Diesel engines are inherently more efficient than their gasoline counterparts. There are a couple of major reasons behind this — the first is that diesel is more energy-dense than petrol, up to 15 percent in some cases. The second reason is how diesel is ignited — diesel engines don't use spark plugs to ignite the fuel. Rather, they compress the air in the cylinder to such a temperature that when the diesel is injected, it spontaneously combusts.

To achieve the temperatures needed for ignition, diesel engines compress air to ratios of between 14:1 and 25:1. For comparison, gasoline engines usually operate somewhere in the 8:1 to 12:1 range. Aside from the energy density of the fuel itself, the higher compression ratio of diesel fuel is important; engine efficiency and performance are both improved with higher compression. And although there are cons as well as pros with diesel engines, this raises an interesting question — if compression ignition works so well, why don't gasoline engines use it too?

Of course, we're not the first to ask this question. As long ago as 2019, Mazda hadn't just played with the concept — but had actually released a commercial version. Although never available in the US, the company's Skyactiv-X engine was termed a "spark controlled compression ignition (SPCCI) engine." Other manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes, and others all also explored the underlying homogeneous-charge compression-ignition (HCCI) technology.