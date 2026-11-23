It goes without saying that the arrival and evolution of the mass-produced V8 engine is one of the most important things ever to happen to the auto industry. From pickup trucks to high-end sports cars, the V8 engine is ubiquitous — so much so that the term "V8" itself has become representative of all eight-cylinder engines.

To do that, though, is to overlook the shorter-lived but fascinating story of the straight (or inline) eight-cylinder engine, which powered a wide range of notable cars during the first half of the 20th century, and was offered in America as late as the mid-1950s. With even a basic understanding of engines, the modern disadvantages of the straight-eight become quite obvious, and nearly all of them have to do with its physical size and layout. This applies not just to the engine block itself, but to the parts it used as well.

Why did the straight-eight die? Ultimately, the increasingly common, cheap, and compact V8 engine simply made the straight-eight obsolete. With the same number of cylinders and overall engine displacement, the V-layout engine was able to make the same or better power while taking up much less physical space in a car's engine bay and chassis. Still, even after automakers like Ford had helped to popularize the V8, brands like Packard and Pontiac continued to offer straight-eight engines in mainstream applications, but those engines too would be replaced with V8s by the middle of the 1950s.