FlexShopper, an online lease-to-own store, lists a PS5 Slim for as low as $22.60 a week for 78 weeks. In total, this will set you back $1,762.50 — a $750 cash price plus an extra $1,012.50, which the store calls the "estimated cost of lease." Unfortunately, while the weekly cost may seem low, the total is still about $1,114 more than Sony's own price for the same console.

The second option is Rent-A-Center, a popular rent-to-own chain in the U.S. The distinguishing feature here is that if you can pay the rental off within four months, you get to keep the console at the store's cash price. The chain also approves buyers with no or poor credit, so if you aren't getting a lease approved anywhere else, it might be worth trying here. However, even at the cash price, the console still costs significantly more than Sony's own price. At one store, the PS5 Pro plan runs for $35.99 a week over 87 weeks, which comes up to a whopping $3,131.13.

Rounding out the trio is RTBShopper. It lists the retail price of the PS5 Pro at $1,129.99, which may not sound too costly compared to the actual sticker. However, this isn't really the price you can snag the console for. In fact, the store doesn't publish a total cost at all, with the website simply stating that the "actual terms and total cost will be in your lease agreement."

In the end, if it's money you're trying to save, none of these stores are really worthwhile. But if it's stock problems you're trying to work around, then the stores do still come in handy, even if they don't guarantee availability.