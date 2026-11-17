The lead-up to Thanksgiving is exciting for no shortage of reasons: anticipating seeing loved ones, thinking about the delicious food you'll share, and snagging great deals on tools from a popular retailer. And for DIY enthusiasts, professional contractors, and others who shop at Harbor Freight, this time of year is also noteworthy thanks to Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday Deals. From now through November 25, Harbor Freight is offering major discounts on the kinds of items that might make perfect additions to your toolset.

While there are several ways to shop at Harbor Freight on a budget (partially because the retailer employs a variety of strategies to keep tool prices low in the first place), keeping an eye out for deals as Black Friday approaches is one of the simplest and most reliable. Just keep in mind that some deals apply to online purchases, while others are in-store only. Make sure you thoroughly understand the terms of a discount when making a purchase from Harbor Freight during this year's Early Black Friday Deals event.