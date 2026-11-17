4 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Harbor Freight In 2026
The lead-up to Thanksgiving is exciting for no shortage of reasons: anticipating seeing loved ones, thinking about the delicious food you'll share, and snagging great deals on tools from a popular retailer. And for DIY enthusiasts, professional contractors, and others who shop at Harbor Freight, this time of year is also noteworthy thanks to Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday Deals. From now through November 25, Harbor Freight is offering major discounts on the kinds of items that might make perfect additions to your toolset.
While there are several ways to shop at Harbor Freight on a budget (partially because the retailer employs a variety of strategies to keep tool prices low in the first place), keeping an eye out for deals as Black Friday approaches is one of the simplest and most reliable. Just keep in mind that some deals apply to online purchases, while others are in-store only. Make sure you thoroughly understand the terms of a discount when making a purchase from Harbor Freight during this year's Early Black Friday Deals event.
Pittsburgh 64-piece socket set
A robust socket set is an essential piece of any DIYer's tool collection. If you're in the market for a new one, consider this option from Pittsburgh. Boasting 64 total pieces, it offers 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, and 1/2 inch drive reversible ratchets featuring polished contour grips, as well as both SAE and metric sockets. The set includes 6-, 8-, and 12-point sockets, with all the pieces held in a durable carrying case.
As of this writing, the set has more than 1,600 customer reviews on Harbor Freight's website. Reviews indicate 96% of customers would recommend the item. Various customer reviews suggest it may be particularly ideal for someone looking for a starter socket set. The regular price for the set is $42.99. However, during Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday Deals event, customers can grab it for $34.99. That's a savings of 18% on an item that could theoretically be useful across a wide range of projects.
Pittsburgh nine-piece combination wrench set
On the topic of essential tools from Pittsburgh, another Harbor Freight Early Black Friday Deal worth considering is this nine-piece fully polished metric combination wrench set. It usually goes for $9.99 but is currently on sale for $7.99. While two dollars might not seem like major savings at first, you should consider that it's a 20% discount. Harbor Freight's page for the set also points out that a similar set from Husky costs $34.97, making this set 77% less expensive.
Reviews indicate it's a reliable product. Out of more than 5,000 customer reviews, 98% recommend purchasing it. Someone thinking about buying this set might be interested to know that reviewers say the wrenches stay in good shape for several years with proper care. Every wrench in the set has a 12-point box end. Each wrench also has a 15-degree offset, which can be helpful for tasks that require working in tight spaces. The set also includes a wrench rack that keeps each wrench organized, ensuring convenient storage.
Pittsburgh two-ton compact trolley jack
Harbor Freight's Early Black Friday Deals event may also give you an opportunity to upgrade to a new trolley jack. This two-ton compact trolley jack from Pittsburgh would normally cost you $49.99, but now through November 25, Harbor Freight is offering it for $39.99. According to Pittsburgh, this trolley jack is made of welded steel and is capable of lifting up to 4,000 pounds. The handle is 16 inches, the lift specs are 5-3/8 inches to 12-3/8 inches, and the item features a twist valve release and a 1-7/8-inch-diameter saddle.
Currently, this trolley jack has more than 3,000 reviews from Harbor Freight customers, with 92% saying it's a good buy. Customers say it's particularly helpful when lifting smaller vehicles like small cars and golf carts, as well as vehicles with low clearance. Multiple customer reviews also indicate that, although the trolley jack is durable, it's nevertheless lightweight and compact enough for easy storage in a garage or other such space. Keep in mind that this type of item can be used for more than just lifting a car. There are additional ways to use a trolley or car jack that you might not have considered.
Pittsburgh five-piece auto trim and molding tool set
A satisfying pre-Black Friday sales event doesn't have to involve picking up large items or making major purchases. Sometimes, these events simply give customers a chance to pick up small but useful items at a discount. For instance, this five-piece auto trim and molding tool set from Pittsburgh is available right now for $5.49. As it usually costs $8.99, that's a 38% price drop.
Out of more than 2,500 customer reviews, 96% of customers would recommend this set. It features five poly/nylon composite tools, allowing users to perform specialized automotive repairs that require removing components such as trim, door panels, molding, and dashboards. The poly-nylon composite material was selected to guard against marring during use.