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The terms "Bugatti" and "under $1,000" are almost never found in the same sentence. The French luxury car brand is usually synonymous with high-dollar sports cars, historic racing performances, and incredible concept cars. But the Bugatti 10.0 Electric Scooter at Costco is an exception, retailing for a price of $699.97. You aren't getting the speed and engineering of a Chiron at that price, of course, but you do get the Bugatti Macaron. The Bugatti 10.0 is a stand-up electric scooter designed for recreational rides and quick-trip transportation with some respectable specifications.

It offers a top speed of over 20 mph, a max range of over 30 miles per charge, and a 1,000-watt motor in a folding magnesium-alloy frame. There's one important detail to keep in mind, though: It's not actually manufactured by Bugatti. Instead, it comes from a partnership with consumer electronics company Bytech International while wearing the Bugatti stamp. That doesn't necessarily make it a cheap knockoff, but it does raise the question of how much the brand name factors into the price tag, considering you're not actually getting Bugatti manufacturing.

Branding aside, the Bugatti 10.0 brings some interesting features to the table, including an LED touchscreen display, turn signals, accent lighting, and more. Whether those features — and the Bugatti logo — make it worth more than other electric scooters in its price range is up to you.