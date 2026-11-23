Costco Sells This Bugatti Electric Scooter For Under $1,000
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The terms "Bugatti" and "under $1,000" are almost never found in the same sentence. The French luxury car brand is usually synonymous with high-dollar sports cars, historic racing performances, and incredible concept cars. But the Bugatti 10.0 Electric Scooter at Costco is an exception, retailing for a price of $699.97. You aren't getting the speed and engineering of a Chiron at that price, of course, but you do get the Bugatti Macaron. The Bugatti 10.0 is a stand-up electric scooter designed for recreational rides and quick-trip transportation with some respectable specifications.
It offers a top speed of over 20 mph, a max range of over 30 miles per charge, and a 1,000-watt motor in a folding magnesium-alloy frame. There's one important detail to keep in mind, though: It's not actually manufactured by Bugatti. Instead, it comes from a partnership with consumer electronics company Bytech International while wearing the Bugatti stamp. That doesn't necessarily make it a cheap knockoff, but it does raise the question of how much the brand name factors into the price tag, considering you're not actually getting Bugatti manufacturing.
Branding aside, the Bugatti 10.0 brings some interesting features to the table, including an LED touchscreen display, turn signals, accent lighting, and more. Whether those features — and the Bugatti logo — make it worth more than other electric scooters in its price range is up to you.
Bugatti 10.0 features and specs
The Bugatti 10.0 (also referred to as the Bugatti 10 Max) has a suite of features that help it stand out from the crowd of typical electric scooters, though they're mainly cosmetic and quality-of-life focused. Its performance metrics are fairly standard for scooters in the $700 price range. The 1,000-watt rear-drive motor can climb to a top speed of 22 mph with a maximum range of 33.5 miles at a supported weight capacity of 288 pounds. It offers three speed modes, including Eco mode at 15 mph, Comfort mode at 18 mph, and Sport mode at 22 mph. A full battery recharge takes about eight hours, though some user reviews cite longer charge times required and a shorter-than-advertised battery life.
It features a magnesium-alloy folding design for easier storage. However, the scooter does weigh nearly 48 pounds, so it's not particularly lightweight or easy to carry — something to keep in mind if you're planning to bring this scooter on and off public transportation or haul it up a flight of stairs to your office or apartment. The 10-inch pneumatic tires feature a self-repair function for small punctures using built-in glue. When you want to lock your scooter, you can use the LED touchscreen to set a numeric code. The touchscreen also displays information like your current speed, battery, mileage, gear switch, illumination, and more at a glance.
Other notable features include leather handgrips, integrated turn signals and brake lights, a kickstand, cruise control, and accent lighting with a back-facing light that projects the Bugatti EB logo onto the ground. The Bugatti 10.0 comes in several colors, including black, yellow, green, and blue, though availability may vary depending on your local Costco's stock.
Is the Bugatti 10.0 electric scooter worth it?
Bugatti doesn't quite make our list of the best electric scooter manufacturers – there are simply too many quality alternatives that offer better performance or a greater feature set. The Bugatti 10.0 also has an older sibling in the Bugatti 9.0, which was released about a year before the 10.0 and is available at Costco for $799.99, though it can go on sale for less. Why it remains at a higher asking price is somewhat of a mystery, because the 10.0 does offer some substantial improvements over its predecessor, like a faster top speed and improved max range.
Bugatti branding aside, there are a fair number of competitive electric scooter options around the $700 price range. The HiBoy MAX Pro electric scooter, for example, offers the same 22 mph top speed with a greater max range of 46.6 miles on a single charge, along with a folding design at a lower price of $649.99. The Kukirin G2, which sells for $599 at Amazon, also offers a top speed of 28 mph and a max range of 34 miles on a single charge, costing $100 less than the Bugatti 10.0.
But neither of these alternatives has the unique style you get with the Bugatti 10.0. If the looks and brand name are worth sacrificing a little bit of performance, it's not a bad deal. You're still getting a capable electric scooter with a top speed over 20 mph and some genuinely useful design features for under $1,000.