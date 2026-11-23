In general, a pontoon boat is ideal for locations that offer some amount of protectionfrom waves and wind, such as bays, rivers, and lakes. If the ocean surface is calm and the wind is minimal, there's no reason why a pontoon couldn't explore coastal ocean waters. The problem is that there is a wide spectrum of conditions out at sea, some so severe they'd throw around monohull vessels many times the size of the average pontoon.

A monohull sailboat, for example, is much better suited for ocean voyages, with greater stability in rough water due to ballast (weights) added to the keel (the bottom structure of the vessel). The tubes on a pontoon boat, by contrast, are the hulls that support the frame. While this setup provides some stability, and driving one is straightforward, pontoons don't handle larger waves well. The bow (front) of a pontoon doesn't float as high in the water as other types of boats, which allows swells in rougher water to splash on deck. This can range from getting passengers' shoes soaked to more serious situations that could potentially compromise the vessel.

In July 2026, the U.S. Coast Guard was called after a large 50-foot pontoon boat was reported in distress near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. Even though the vessel wasn't in the open ocean, those who witnessed the incident recounted the exceedingly choppy water conditions before the pontoon capsized. Unfortunately, one passenger was killed and three more were reported missing despite search efforts.